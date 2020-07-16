111 Gregg Avenue NW

Amenities

Large office for lease in a great location near Aiken's University and Medical district. The property is situated on just over an acre and a half of land, sitting off of the road, among beautifully aged oaks. The office has a large parking area in the front of the building. The entrance is setup with a receptionists room containing plenty of built-in storage, counters, and privacy sliding glass window. There is a large waiting room across from the reception area and an overflow waiting area near the bac. Property also contains 2 offices, 5 exam rooms, break room, kitchen, electrical closet, and janitors area. The property's previous uses were medical and scholastic so it has the flexibility to suit many professional needs. Property has a security system containing 8 cameras. Tenant will be responsible for utilities, keeping grounds, property taxes, pest control, security monitoring fees, and Insurance. Leased yearly, paid monthly, and requires security deposit of $2100.