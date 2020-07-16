All apartments in Aiken County
111 Gregg Avenue NW
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

111 Gregg Avenue NW

111 Gregg Avenue · (803) 766-0511
Location

111 Gregg Avenue, Aiken County, SC 29801

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Studio · 3 Bath · 3300 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Large office for lease in a great location near Aiken's University and Medical district. The property is situated on just over an acre and a half of land, sitting off of the road, among beautifully aged oaks. The office has a large parking area in the front of the building. The entrance is setup with a receptionists room containing plenty of built-in storage, counters, and privacy sliding glass window. There is a large waiting room across from the reception area and an overflow waiting area near the bac. Property also contains 2 offices, 5 exam rooms, break room, kitchen, electrical closet, and janitors area. The property's previous uses were medical and scholastic so it has the flexibility to suit many professional needs. Property has a security system containing 8 cameras. Tenant will be responsible for utilities, keeping grounds, property taxes, pest control, security monitoring fees, and Insurance. Leased yearly, paid monthly, and requires security deposit of $2100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Gregg Avenue NW have any available units?
111 Gregg Avenue NW has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 111 Gregg Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
111 Gregg Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Gregg Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 111 Gregg Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aiken County.
Does 111 Gregg Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 111 Gregg Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 111 Gregg Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Gregg Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Gregg Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 111 Gregg Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 111 Gregg Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 111 Gregg Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Gregg Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Gregg Avenue NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Gregg Avenue NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Gregg Avenue NW does not have units with air conditioning.
