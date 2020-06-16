All apartments in Warwick
Last updated March 5 2020 at 1:50 PM

24 Loring Road

24 Loring Road · (401) 226-5481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Loring Road, Warwick, RI 02889
Conimicut

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2nd fl · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful 2nd floor apartment in an owner occupied home. Private entrance and driveway space. Use of the yard for company. Home is with in walking distance to water. Large open kitchen and living area combined has sky lights, big southern facing windows and cathedral ceilings. Spare room / office is accessed through the large bedroom. Both rooms have sliders and access to the private balcony which connects to the side entrance deck. Large closets. Owner prefers no pets. Amenities included in rent are heat, hot water, electric, cable tv and internet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Loring Road have any available units?
24 Loring Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Loring Road have?
Some of 24 Loring Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Loring Road currently offering any rent specials?
24 Loring Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Loring Road pet-friendly?
No, 24 Loring Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warwick.
Does 24 Loring Road offer parking?
No, 24 Loring Road does not offer parking.
Does 24 Loring Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Loring Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Loring Road have a pool?
No, 24 Loring Road does not have a pool.
Does 24 Loring Road have accessible units?
No, 24 Loring Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Loring Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Loring Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Loring Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Loring Road does not have units with air conditioning.
