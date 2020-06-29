903 Providence Place #321

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge gym parking pool garage hot tub media room

Top Floor Studio for rent at The 903! Legacy Real Estate - This top floor studio is just what you've been waiting for! The "Atwells" floor plan is a spacious studio condo with all the upgrades. Laundry in unit, state of the art appliances, assigned garage parking, plus a separate storage unit right outside the unit. While renting at The 903 you will have full access to all of the amenities... Pool, gym, media room, theater, concierge service, security, and more! This property sits along the Woonasquatucket River and just steps from the Providence Place Mall, Downtown, and Water Fire! Call or text today. 401-447-8210. Legacy Real Estate. * Pictures are of model unit.

Video tour available



(RLNE4892476)