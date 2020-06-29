All apartments in Providence
Find more places like 903 Providence Place #321.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence, RI
/
903 Providence Place #321
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

903 Providence Place #321

903 Providence Place · (401) 447-8210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Providence
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

903 Providence Place, Providence, RI 02903
Smith Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 903 Providence Place #321 · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Top Floor Studio for rent at The 903! Legacy Real Estate - This top floor studio is just what you've been waiting for! The "Atwells" floor plan is a spacious studio condo with all the upgrades. Laundry in unit, state of the art appliances, assigned garage parking, plus a separate storage unit right outside the unit. While renting at The 903 you will have full access to all of the amenities... Pool, gym, media room, theater, concierge service, security, and more! This property sits along the Woonasquatucket River and just steps from the Providence Place Mall, Downtown, and Water Fire! Call or text today. 401-447-8210. Legacy Real Estate. * Pictures are of model unit.
Video tour available

(RLNE4892476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Providence Place #321 have any available units?
903 Providence Place #321 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Providence Place #321 have?
Some of 903 Providence Place #321's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Providence Place #321 currently offering any rent specials?
903 Providence Place #321 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Providence Place #321 pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Providence Place #321 is pet friendly.
Does 903 Providence Place #321 offer parking?
Yes, 903 Providence Place #321 offers parking.
Does 903 Providence Place #321 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 Providence Place #321 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Providence Place #321 have a pool?
Yes, 903 Providence Place #321 has a pool.
Does 903 Providence Place #321 have accessible units?
No, 903 Providence Place #321 does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Providence Place #321 have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 Providence Place #321 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 903 Providence Place #321?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Station Row
10 Park Row West
Providence, RI 02903
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St
Providence, RI 02915
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W
Providence, RI 02903
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz
Providence, RI 02903

Similar Pages

Providence 1 BedroomsProvidence 2 Bedrooms
Providence Apartments with ParkingProvidence Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Providence Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MA
Medford, MAMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAPeabody, MANorwich, CTNorwood, MAFranklin, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Providence

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Johnson & Wales University-ProvidenceBrown University
Rhode Island School of Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity