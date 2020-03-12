All apartments in Providence
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

68 Ethan Street

68 Ethan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

68 Ethan Street, Providence, RI 02909
Silver Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Providence/Silver Lake Stunning Remodeled First Floor Apartment 3 Bed 1 bath - $1,495 - Nowadays a clean, safe and comfortable home is more important than ever. Newly renovated from the ceiling to the floors, kitchen to bathroom, windows to fixtures, heating to electrical to plumbing: there is not one detail overlooked in this stunning brand new top to bottom family apartment. Features include granite counter tops, new windows throughout provide plenty of natural lighting, large eat-in bright kitchen (great for entertaining), gleaming refinished hardwood floors, and private gated driveway with apple blossoms in season. All in a neighborhood to raise your family for years to come.

Details:
Brand new floor to ceiling and everything in between
Sunny 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and large eat-in kitchen.
Gleaming hardwood floors, new carpet and flooring throughout.
Retiled and renovated bright bathroom, all new fixtures.
Impeccable granite countertops, new cupboards, sink, faucets and stainless steel appliances in kitchen
Private, gated off street parking
Apple blossom tree and tomato plants on property for future green-thumbs.
Small pets negotiable
Dedicated laundry hook-ups in basement
Quaint and quiet family neighborhood, walking distance from two parks including 88 acres of flora and fauna in Neutaconkanut Park
Easy access to I-95, Broadway St. in Federal Hill, and the West End Armory District
Short drive to both Providence Place & Garden City Centre Shopping Mall (Cranston)
View virtual tour here https://www.dropbox.com/s/ra5n4u3pvjxo590/68%20Ethan%20Street%2C%20Providence%2C%20RI%2002909-Edits.mp4?dl=0

(RLNE5814172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 Ethan Street have any available units?
68 Ethan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, RI.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 Ethan Street have?
Some of 68 Ethan Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 Ethan Street currently offering any rent specials?
68 Ethan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 Ethan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 Ethan Street is pet friendly.
Does 68 Ethan Street offer parking?
Yes, 68 Ethan Street does offer parking.
Does 68 Ethan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 Ethan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 Ethan Street have a pool?
No, 68 Ethan Street does not have a pool.
Does 68 Ethan Street have accessible units?
No, 68 Ethan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 68 Ethan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 Ethan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
