68 Ethan Street

Providence/Silver Lake Stunning Remodeled First Floor Apartment 3 Bed 1 bath - $1,495 - Nowadays a clean, safe and comfortable home is more important than ever. Newly renovated from the ceiling to the floors, kitchen to bathroom, windows to fixtures, heating to electrical to plumbing: there is not one detail overlooked in this stunning brand new top to bottom family apartment. Features include granite counter tops, new windows throughout provide plenty of natural lighting, large eat-in bright kitchen (great for entertaining), gleaming refinished hardwood floors, and private gated driveway with apple blossoms in season. All in a neighborhood to raise your family for years to come.



Details:

Brand new floor to ceiling and everything in between

Sunny 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and large eat-in kitchen.

Gleaming hardwood floors, new carpet and flooring throughout.

Retiled and renovated bright bathroom, all new fixtures.

Impeccable granite countertops, new cupboards, sink, faucets and stainless steel appliances in kitchen

Private, gated off street parking

Apple blossom tree and tomato plants on property for future green-thumbs.

Small pets negotiable

Dedicated laundry hook-ups in basement

Quaint and quiet family neighborhood, walking distance from two parks including 88 acres of flora and fauna in Neutaconkanut Park

Easy access to I-95, Broadway St. in Federal Hill, and the West End Armory District

Short drive to both Providence Place & Garden City Centre Shopping Mall (Cranston)

View virtual tour here https://www.dropbox.com/s/ra5n4u3pvjxo590/68%20Ethan%20Street%2C%20Providence%2C%20RI%2002909-Edits.mp4?dl=0



