Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:21 AM
64 Pleasant St
64 Pleasant Street
No Longer Available
Providence
Location
64 Pleasant Street, Providence, RI 02906
Mt. Hope
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 64 Pleasant St have any available units?
64 Pleasant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Providence, RI
.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Providence Rent Report
.
Is 64 Pleasant St currently offering any rent specials?
64 Pleasant St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Pleasant St pet-friendly?
No, 64 Pleasant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Providence
.
Does 64 Pleasant St offer parking?
No, 64 Pleasant St does not offer parking.
Does 64 Pleasant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Pleasant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Pleasant St have a pool?
No, 64 Pleasant St does not have a pool.
Does 64 Pleasant St have accessible units?
No, 64 Pleasant St does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Pleasant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Pleasant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Pleasant St have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Pleasant St does not have units with air conditioning.
