All apartments in Providence
Find more places like
64 Pleasant St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence, RI
/
64 Pleasant St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:21 AM

64 Pleasant St

64 Pleasant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Providence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

64 Pleasant Street, Providence, RI 02906
Mt. Hope

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way
Providence, RI 02911
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St
Providence, RI 02915
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz
Providence, RI 02903
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W
Providence, RI 02903
Station Row
10 Park Row West
Providence, RI 02903
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 64 Pleasant St have any available units?
64 Pleasant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, RI.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
Is 64 Pleasant St currently offering any rent specials?
64 Pleasant St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Pleasant St pet-friendly?
No, 64 Pleasant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 64 Pleasant St offer parking?
No, 64 Pleasant St does not offer parking.
Does 64 Pleasant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 64 Pleasant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Pleasant St have a pool?
No, 64 Pleasant St does not have a pool.
Does 64 Pleasant St have accessible units?
No, 64 Pleasant St does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Pleasant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 64 Pleasant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Pleasant St have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Pleasant St does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Providence 1 BedroomsProvidence 2 BedroomsProvidence Apartments with ParkingProvidence Apartments with Washer-DryerProvidence Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RIPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Providence

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence CollegeJohnson & Wales University-ProvidenceBrown UniversityRhode Island School of Design