59 Hope Street - 1
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:10 AM

59 Hope Street - 1

59 Hope St · No Longer Available
Location

59 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906
College Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 bedrooms with 1 bath. Coin-op laundry on-site . Available June 1, 2020. For showing call 401-641-2244.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Hope Street - 1 have any available units?
59 Hope Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, RI.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 Hope Street - 1 have?
Some of 59 Hope Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Hope Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
59 Hope Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Hope Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 59 Hope Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 59 Hope Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 59 Hope Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 59 Hope Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Hope Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Hope Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 59 Hope Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 59 Hope Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 59 Hope Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Hope Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Hope Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
