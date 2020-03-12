Rent Calculator
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
59 Hope Street - 1
59 Hope St
·
No Longer Available
Location
59 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906
College Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
2 bedrooms with 1 bath. Coin-op laundry on-site . Available June 1, 2020. For showing call 401-641-2244.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 59 Hope Street - 1 have any available units?
59 Hope Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Providence, RI
.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Providence Rent Report
.
What amenities does 59 Hope Street - 1 have?
Some of 59 Hope Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 59 Hope Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
59 Hope Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Hope Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 59 Hope Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Providence
.
Does 59 Hope Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 59 Hope Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 59 Hope Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Hope Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Hope Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 59 Hope Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 59 Hope Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 59 Hope Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Hope Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Hope Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
