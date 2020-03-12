New Construction, Shared roof deck, Central Air & Heat, Hardwood Floor, Laundry in unit, Stainless steel appliances, Available Aug 1, 2020. Sorry no pets. For more info & showing call or text 401-641-2244
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 387 Wickenden Street - 3 have any available units?
387 Wickenden Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, RI.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 387 Wickenden Street - 3 have?
Some of 387 Wickenden Street - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 387 Wickenden Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
387 Wickenden Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.