All apartments in Providence
Find more places like 387 Wickenden Street - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence, RI
/
387 Wickenden Street - 3
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

387 Wickenden Street - 3

387 Wickenden Street · (401) 340-3361
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Providence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

387 Wickenden Street, Providence, RI 02903
Fox Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
New Construction, Shared roof deck, Central Air & Heat, Hardwood Floor, Laundry in unit, Stainless steel appliances, Available Aug 1, 2020.
Sorry no pets. For more info & showing call or text 401-641-2244

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 387 Wickenden Street - 3 have any available units?
387 Wickenden Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Providence, RI.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 387 Wickenden Street - 3 have?
Some of 387 Wickenden Street - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 387 Wickenden Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
387 Wickenden Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 Wickenden Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 387 Wickenden Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 387 Wickenden Street - 3 offer parking?
No, 387 Wickenden Street - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 387 Wickenden Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 387 Wickenden Street - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 Wickenden Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 387 Wickenden Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 387 Wickenden Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 387 Wickenden Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 387 Wickenden Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 387 Wickenden Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 387 Wickenden Street - 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Station Row
10 Park Row West
Providence, RI 02903
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St
Providence, RI 02915
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W
Providence, RI 02903
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz
Providence, RI 02903
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way
Providence, RI 02911

Similar Pages

Providence 1 BedroomsProvidence 2 Bedrooms
Providence Apartments with ParkingProvidence Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Providence Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MA
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA
Woburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RIPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Providence

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Johnson & Wales University-ProvidenceBrown University
Rhode Island School of Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity