386 Lloyd Ave Unit 1 Providence RI 02906



Watch Our YouTube Video Walk-Through Here:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3CLDcdzo4g



Features:



-1st Floor (Entire Second Floor Unit)

-Private Own Entrance

-3 Bedrooms Very Spacious W/Closets (See Video For Sizes)

-1 Full Bath W/Tub + All Tile

-Front Porch Overlooking East Side

-Large Dbl Parlor

-Newly Refinished Original Hardwoods Throughout

-New Paint Throughout

-Decorative Fireplace

-Shared Laundry in Basement

-Shared Backyard

-Plenty of Windows

-PLENTY Of Cabinet Space + Storage

-4 Burner Gas Stove

-Granite Counter

-Street Parking (Rent Credit if Resident Sticker Purchased)

-Superb Location in the Heart of East Side Of Providence

-Small Pets With $25/Month Fee

-Laundry Hookups On Site

-Cable/Internet Ready

-Pay Rent Online!

-File Maintenance Requests Online!

-Chat With Staff Online 24/7!

-New Tenant Receives Nexus Welcome Package



Ready To Move In - First Come, First Serve Basis!



*This is a 3 unit building



**Water/Sewer Included, Tenant Is Responsible For Gas/Electric/Personal Utilities



REQUIREMENTS:



*First Month's Rent And Equal Security Deposit Required For Move-in

**Gross (Before Tax) Monthly Income Must Be At Least 3X Monthly Rent (Must Provide Proof)

***Must Pass Background Investigation ($25 Application Fee Per Adult 18 And Over)

****$25 Application Fee (Per adult 18 and over)



Text Nexus Text Assist at 888-98-NEXUS to schedule a showing ASAP



Reply to this ad by EMAIL with your mobile number and a Nexus Agent will contact you ASAP for a showing



Call NEXUS today to schedule a showing at a moments notice at 401 288 1117



