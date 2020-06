Amenities

First Floor 3 Bedroom in Fox Point with Central AC - Property Id: 156709



We currently have a completely remodeled 3 Bedroom apartment which comes furnished and we are leasing unitl June 1. This apartment has a gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors throughout and includes off street parking. The unit is located on the first floor and also includes central AC. For more information contact Gabe at 401-354-7092

No Pets Allowed



