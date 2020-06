Amenities

hardwood floors parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

2 bedroom hardwood floors off-street parking - Property Id: 206692



Located directly off Atwells avenue, we have this well maintained 2 bedroom with office located on the 2nd floor of an owner occupied building. Apartment features eat-in kitchen, spacious living room with hardwoods throughout. Parking available for 1 car with a 2nd negotiable. No pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206692

Property Id 206692



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5606571)