Providence, RI
146 Stanwood St 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

146 Stanwood St 2

146 Stanwood Street · (617) 313-6835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

146 Stanwood Street, Providence, RI 02907
Elmwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 A Beautiful Apartment - Property Id: 140203

Bright clean 2 bedroom, living room, with eat in kitchen. This apartment is on the bus route for Elmwood ave or Broad st and Close to downtown and Providence Train Station. Call to make this beautiful unit your new home. Easy show. Please note: NO PETS, NO SMOKING. SEPARATE GAS AND ELECTRIC PAID BY TENANT * must have a clean background * 1st Months rent and equal Security Deposit required *Quiet, Clean, One Parking * Tenant pay all utilities, Month to Month lease, or yearly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140203
Property Id 140203

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Stanwood St 2 have any available units?
146 Stanwood St 2 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 Stanwood St 2 have?
Some of 146 Stanwood St 2's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Stanwood St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
146 Stanwood St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Stanwood St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 146 Stanwood St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 146 Stanwood St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 146 Stanwood St 2 does offer parking.
Does 146 Stanwood St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Stanwood St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Stanwood St 2 have a pool?
No, 146 Stanwood St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 146 Stanwood St 2 have accessible units?
No, 146 Stanwood St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Stanwood St 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Stanwood St 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
