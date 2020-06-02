146 Stanwood St 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 A Beautiful Apartment - Property Id: 140203



Bright clean 2 bedroom, living room, with eat in kitchen. This apartment is on the bus route for Elmwood ave or Broad st and Close to downtown and Providence Train Station. Call to make this beautiful unit your new home. Easy show. Please note: NO PETS, NO SMOKING. SEPARATE GAS AND ELECTRIC PAID BY TENANT * must have a clean background * 1st Months rent and equal Security Deposit required *Quiet, Clean, One Parking * Tenant pay all utilities, Month to Month lease, or yearly.

No Pets Allowed



