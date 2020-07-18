1 Park Row W Unit 116

Amenities
NO BROKER FEE!
PARKING: $135/MONTH
UTILITIES: $125 - $200/MONTH
CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS)
Building Amenities
Fitness room with TV-mounted cardio equipment, weights, and punching bag
Yoga/spin room with Fitness On Demand™
Community room with full entertainment kitchen, work & game areas, TV and fireplace
Rooftop deck with views of College Hill and Downtown Providence
Outdoor patio with grills and an outdoor fireplace
Secured bike storage & repair area
Powered work bar overlooking the Riverwalk and Roger Williams Memorial Park
Built-in speakers in all amenity spaces
Walk out your backdoor to Providence's Riverwalk
Wi-Fi access in all amenity spaces
Secure package concierge system
Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations
Extra storage rooms
Covered garage parking
100% Smoke free
State-of-the-art fire alarm and sprinkler system
SafLok™ building entry system linked to video intercoms
After-hours concierge service
LEED certified for earth-friendly building practices
Pet Grooming Station
Apartment Amenities
Oversized windows for bright natural lighting
Soaring 9-foot high ceilings
Breathtaking views of the Providence skyline: the State House, Roger Williams Memorial Park, and College Hill
Generous closet space
In-home washer & dryer
Bathroom(s) finished with tile flooring and tub surrounds
Video intercom
Convenient valet trash service
100% smoke free
Plank flooring in kitchen and living room
Premium quartz kitchen countertops
Stainless steel kitchen appliances
Self-closing wood cabinetry in two tones
Moveable kitchen islands
Pull-down kitchen faucet
Externally-ducted kitchen exhaust
Location
Next to Providence Station
I-95 & I-195
Providence Place Mall
Pictures may not reflect exact available floor plan in building.
Availability, Special, and Prices are subject to change without notice.
Advertised price includes rent special.
(RLNE5817422)