All apartments in Providence
Find more places like 1 Park Row W Unit 116.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Providence, RI
/
1 Park Row W Unit 116
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1 Park Row W Unit 116

1 Park Row West · (401) 237-0566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Providence
See all
Downtown Providence
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1 Park Row West, Providence, RI 02903
Downtown Providence

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2050 · Avail. now

$2,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
green community
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
trash valet
yoga
NO BROKER FEE!

PARKING: $135/MONTH
UTILITIES: $125 - $200/MONTH

CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS)

Building Amenities
Fitness room with TV-mounted cardio equipment, weights, and punching bag
Yoga/spin room with Fitness On Demand™
Community room with full entertainment kitchen, work & game areas, TV and fireplace
Rooftop deck with views of College Hill and Downtown Providence
Outdoor patio with grills and an outdoor fireplace
Secured bike storage & repair area
Powered work bar overlooking the Riverwalk and Roger Williams Memorial Park
Built-in speakers in all amenity spaces
Walk out your backdoor to Providence's Riverwalk
Wi-Fi access in all amenity spaces
Secure package concierge system
Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations
Extra storage rooms
Covered garage parking
100% Smoke free
State-of-the-art fire alarm and sprinkler system
SafLok™ building entry system linked to video intercoms
After-hours concierge service
LEED certified for earth-friendly building practices
Pet Grooming Station

Apartment Amenities
Oversized windows for bright natural lighting
Soaring 9-foot high ceilings
Breathtaking views of the Providence skyline: the State House, Roger Williams Memorial Park, and College Hill
Generous closet space
In-home washer & dryer
Bathroom(s) finished with tile flooring and tub surrounds
Video intercom
Convenient valet trash service
100% smoke free
Plank flooring in kitchen and living room
Premium quartz kitchen countertops
Stainless steel kitchen appliances
Self-closing wood cabinetry in two tones
Moveable kitchen islands
Pull-down kitchen faucet
Externally-ducted kitchen exhaust

Location
Next to Providence Station
I-95 & I-195
Providence Place Mall

Pictures may not reflect exact available floor plan in building.
Availability, Special, and Prices are subject to change without notice.
Advertised price includes rent special.

(RLNE5817422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Park Row W Unit 116 have any available units?
1 Park Row W Unit 116 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Park Row W Unit 116 have?
Some of 1 Park Row W Unit 116's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Park Row W Unit 116 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Park Row W Unit 116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Park Row W Unit 116 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Park Row W Unit 116 is pet friendly.
Does 1 Park Row W Unit 116 offer parking?
Yes, 1 Park Row W Unit 116 offers parking.
Does 1 Park Row W Unit 116 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Park Row W Unit 116 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Park Row W Unit 116 have a pool?
No, 1 Park Row W Unit 116 does not have a pool.
Does 1 Park Row W Unit 116 have accessible units?
No, 1 Park Row W Unit 116 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Park Row W Unit 116 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Park Row W Unit 116 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1 Park Row W Unit 116?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W
Providence, RI 02903
Station Row
10 Park Row West
Providence, RI 02903
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz
Providence, RI 02903
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St
Providence, RI 02915

Similar Pages

Providence 1 BedroomsProvidence 2 Bedrooms
Providence Apartments with ParkingProvidence Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Providence Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MAWorcester, MABrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MA
Medford, MAMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MA
Brockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAPeabody, MANorwich, CTNorwood, MAFranklin, MALexington, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Providence

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Johnson & Wales University-ProvidenceBrown University
Rhode Island School of Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity