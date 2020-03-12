Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

1 Charles St - 1 Charles St Rear Available 09/01/20 Luxury furnished 2 Bed 1.5 bath Loft, inc utilities. Legacy Real Estate - Huge fully furnished 2 bed loft style apartment for rent along the providence River, with expansive views of downtown. 20 foot ceilings, exposed brick and beam, ultra modern kitchen and baths. Central air, laundry in unit, ample closets. Enjoy the quiet outdoor space with views of the falls and the state house. Off street parking as well! Walk to the train station! Text Scott @ 401-447-8210.

https://youtu.be/6SiQRdofoII



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5821163)