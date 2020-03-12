Amenities
1 Charles St - 1 Charles St Rear Available 09/01/20 Luxury furnished 2 Bed 1.5 bath Loft, inc utilities. Legacy Real Estate - Huge fully furnished 2 bed loft style apartment for rent along the providence River, with expansive views of downtown. 20 foot ceilings, exposed brick and beam, ultra modern kitchen and baths. Central air, laundry in unit, ample closets. Enjoy the quiet outdoor space with views of the falls and the state house. Off street parking as well! Walk to the train station! Text Scott @ 401-447-8210.
https://youtu.be/6SiQRdofoII
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5821163)