Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1 Charles St

1 Charles Street · (401) 447-8210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Charles Street, Providence, RI 02904
College Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Charles St - 1 Charles St Rear · Avail. Sep 1

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
1 Charles St - 1 Charles St Rear Available 09/01/20 Luxury furnished 2 Bed 1.5 bath Loft, inc utilities. Legacy Real Estate - Huge fully furnished 2 bed loft style apartment for rent along the providence River, with expansive views of downtown. 20 foot ceilings, exposed brick and beam, ultra modern kitchen and baths. Central air, laundry in unit, ample closets. Enjoy the quiet outdoor space with views of the falls and the state house. Off street parking as well! Walk to the train station! Text Scott @ 401-447-8210.
https://youtu.be/6SiQRdofoII

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5821163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Charles St have any available units?
1 Charles St has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Charles St have?
Some of 1 Charles St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Charles St currently offering any rent specials?
1 Charles St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Charles St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Charles St is pet friendly.
Does 1 Charles St offer parking?
Yes, 1 Charles St does offer parking.
Does 1 Charles St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Charles St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Charles St have a pool?
No, 1 Charles St does not have a pool.
Does 1 Charles St have accessible units?
No, 1 Charles St does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Charles St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Charles St does not have units with dishwashers.
