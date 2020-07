Amenities

1715 Old Louisquisset Pike Lincoln RI 02865



Watch our video walkthrough here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DhKdsPR3aQ8&t=72s



Amenities:



-House built in 1923

-Newly Renovated

-Over 3 acres of land

-In ground pool

-Garage and Barn

-5 Bedrooms

-3 Bathrooms

-Possibility to separate into 2 Units

-Huge empty basement (over 1300 sq ft)

-Original Hardwoods and laminate

-2 Laundry rooms with W/D

-2 Kitchens

-Vintage Wood burning Fireplace with brick mantle

-Possibility for 7 Bedrooms

-Huge Driveway

-Separate Shed

-Tenant Is Responsible For ALL UTILITIES:Water/Electric/Gas/Personal Utilities

-Cable/Internet Ready

-Pay Rent Online

-File Maintenance Requests Online

-Chat With Staff Online 24/7

-New Tenant Receives Nexus Welcome Package



REQUIREMENTS:



*1st months rent and equal security deposit required for move in

**Must pass background investigation

***$25 Application Fee (Per adult 18 and over)

****Gross (Before Tax) Monthly Income Must Be At Least 3X Monthly Rent (Must Provide Proof)



