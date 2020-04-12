508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Pawtucket - Large freshly renovated one bed - $850 - Large, freshly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with gleaming hardwood floors, eat in

kitchen, living room, & ample closet space



One off street parking space



Convenient Location! Directly across from PriceRite, Dunkin Donuts, and other amenities



Easy access to I-95



Easy access to public transit. Bus stop less than a block away



Coin operated laundry in basement



Private basement storage unit available for an additional fee



Small pets negotiable



(RLNE5651976)