Last updated April 12 2020 at 4:46 AM

508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R

508 Lonsdale Avenue · (401) 272-3300
Location

508 Lonsdale Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02860
Woodlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Pawtucket - Large freshly renovated one bed - $850 - Large, freshly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with gleaming hardwood floors, eat in
kitchen, living room, & ample closet space

One off street parking space

Convenient Location! Directly across from PriceRite, Dunkin Donuts, and other amenities

Easy access to I-95

Easy access to public transit. Bus stop less than a block away

Coin operated laundry in basement

Private basement storage unit available for an additional fee

Small pets negotiable

(RLNE5651976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R have any available units?
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R have?
Some of 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R currently offering any rent specials?
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R is pet friendly.
Does 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R offer parking?
Yes, 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R does offer parking.
Does 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R have a pool?
No, 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R does not have a pool.
Does 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R have accessible units?
No, 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R does not have units with air conditioning.
