508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R

Amenities
Pawtucket - Large freshly renovated one bed - $850 - Large, freshly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with gleaming hardwood floors, eat in
kitchen, living room, & ample closet space
One off street parking space
Convenient Location! Directly across from PriceRite, Dunkin Donuts, and other amenities
Easy access to I-95
Easy access to public transit. Bus stop less than a block away
Coin operated laundry in basement
Private basement storage unit available for an additional fee
Small pets negotiable
(RLNE5651976)