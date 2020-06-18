All apartments in Pawtucket
11 Coyle Ave
11 Coyle Ave

11 Coyle Avenue · (401) 447-8210
Location

11 Coyle Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02860
Pleasant View

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 Coyle Ave - GL · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand New 2 Bed Apartment in Pawtucket, all utilities included. - Brand new 2 bedroom garden level apartment for rent. All utilities included. Gleaming hardwoods, top of the line appliances, central air, off street parking for 2 and coin op laundry. Sorry, on pets.
https://youtu.be/mAjyczdlrI8

Keep in mind this house is pet and smoke free, and the owner is not accepting housing vouchers at this. Legacy Real Estate evaluates all applicants equally based on verification of adequate income, rental or mortgage history, credit and criminal background. The application fee is $38. Upon acceptance, first month’s rent and a security deposit equal to one month’s rent is due. We offer standard 12 month lease terms only.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5828937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Coyle Ave have any available units?
11 Coyle Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Coyle Ave have?
Some of 11 Coyle Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Coyle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11 Coyle Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Coyle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11 Coyle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pawtucket.
Does 11 Coyle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11 Coyle Ave does offer parking.
Does 11 Coyle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Coyle Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Coyle Ave have a pool?
No, 11 Coyle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11 Coyle Ave have accessible units?
No, 11 Coyle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Coyle Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Coyle Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Coyle Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11 Coyle Ave has units with air conditioning.
