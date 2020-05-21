All apartments in Newport
7 Bacheller Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:49 PM

7 Bacheller Street

7 Bacheller St · (401) 952-4615
Location

7 Bacheller St, Newport, RI 02840
Fifth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fabulous Fully Furnished Summer Seasonal rental! 3 Bedroom, spacious Loft, 2 Full Bath Freestanding Condo with soaring rooftop views of the Elm's Mansion, Harbor and Newport Bridge. Granite/Stainless Kitchen, 2 updated baths, and washer/Dryer. New carpet, refinished wood floors on first floor, freshly painted. Two off-street parking spaces in the heart of the Yachting Village. Pet Friendly!
Whole Summer: Jun 1-Aug 31, 2020 $20,000. June 2020 $4,000. July 2020 $8,000. August 2020 $9,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Bacheller Street have any available units?
7 Bacheller Street has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Bacheller Street have?
Some of 7 Bacheller Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Bacheller Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Bacheller Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Bacheller Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Bacheller Street is pet friendly.
Does 7 Bacheller Street offer parking?
Yes, 7 Bacheller Street does offer parking.
Does 7 Bacheller Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Bacheller Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Bacheller Street have a pool?
No, 7 Bacheller Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 Bacheller Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Bacheller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Bacheller Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Bacheller Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Bacheller Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Bacheller Street does not have units with air conditioning.
