7 Bacheller Street

Amenities
Fabulous Fully Furnished Summer Seasonal rental! 3 Bedroom, spacious Loft, 2 Full Bath Freestanding Condo with soaring rooftop views of the Elm's Mansion, Harbor and Newport Bridge. Granite/Stainless Kitchen, 2 updated baths, and washer/Dryer. New carpet, refinished wood floors on first floor, freshly painted. Two off-street parking spaces in the heart of the Yachting Village. Pet Friendly!
Whole Summer: Jun 1-Aug 31, 2020 $20,000. June 2020 $4,000. July 2020 $8,000. August 2020 $9,000.