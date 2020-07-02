All apartments in Newport
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

44 Memorial Boulevard

44 Memorial Boulevard · (401) 921-5011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44 Memorial Boulevard, Newport, RI 02840
Old Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
~~Available now or August 1 for Annual Lease~~ This Spacious and updated 3 level town-home is a military favorite located right between the heart of downtown and the beach. This bright and clean unit has an open layout, 2/3 bedrooms , 2 and a half bathrooms, off street parking, laundry, basement storage, and is located right next to Newport's seasonal farmers market. You can have Newport's downtown district as well as famous Easton's Beach within arms reach. Available unit is the leftmost one of the three in the building. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Memorial Boulevard have any available units?
44 Memorial Boulevard has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 44 Memorial Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
44 Memorial Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Memorial Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 44 Memorial Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 44 Memorial Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 44 Memorial Boulevard offers parking.
Does 44 Memorial Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Memorial Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Memorial Boulevard have a pool?
No, 44 Memorial Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 44 Memorial Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 44 Memorial Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Memorial Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Memorial Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44 Memorial Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 44 Memorial Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
