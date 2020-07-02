44 Memorial Boulevard

Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

~~Available now or August 1 for Annual Lease~~ This Spacious and updated 3 level town-home is a military favorite located right between the heart of downtown and the beach. This bright and clean unit has an open layout, 2/3 bedrooms , 2 and a half bathrooms, off street parking, laundry, basement storage, and is located right next to Newport's seasonal farmers market. You can have Newport's downtown district as well as famous Easton's Beach within arms reach. Available unit is the leftmost one of the three in the building. Sorry, no pets.