All apartments in Newport East
Find more places like
56 Mariner Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport East, RI
/
56 Mariner Way
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

56 Mariner Way

56 Mariner Way · (401) 207-2812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

56 Mariner Way, Newport East, RI 02842
Downtown Middletown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing fully furnished WINTER RENTAL SEPT 20- May 21. New townhouse with all the extras included!! Features include: central air conditioning, shaker style kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors in living room and kitchen, carpeted bedrooms, first floor laundry, Anderson windows, private deck, full basement, 2 off street parking spots and more! Centrally located within 5 minutes of the Newport Bridge, Navy Base and shopping areas. Safe distancing guidelines in effect.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 56 Mariner Way have any available units?
56 Mariner Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 Mariner Way have?
Some of 56 Mariner Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Mariner Way currently offering any rent specials?
56 Mariner Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Mariner Way pet-friendly?
No, 56 Mariner Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport East.
Does 56 Mariner Way offer parking?
Yes, 56 Mariner Way offers parking.
Does 56 Mariner Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 56 Mariner Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Mariner Way have a pool?
No, 56 Mariner Way does not have a pool.
Does 56 Mariner Way have accessible units?
No, 56 Mariner Way does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Mariner Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Mariner Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 Mariner Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 56 Mariner Way has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newport East 1 BedroomsNewport East 2 BedroomsNewport East Apartments with BalconiesNewport East Apartments with ParkingNewport East Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWeymouth Town, MABrockton, MAFall River, MANorwood, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIBraintree Town, MAPlymouth, MAMansfield Center, MAAttleboro, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence CollegeBerklee College of MusicBoston UniversityBristol Community College