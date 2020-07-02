56 Mariner Way.

Amenities
Amazing fully furnished WINTER RENTAL SEPT 20- May 21. New townhouse with all the extras included!! Features include: central air conditioning, shaker style kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors in living room and kitchen, carpeted bedrooms, first floor laundry, Anderson windows, private deck, full basement, 2 off street parking spots and more! Centrally located within 5 minutes of the Newport Bridge, Navy Base and shopping areas. Safe distancing guidelines in effect.