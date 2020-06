Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Check out this cozy one bedroom property with your own private entry. Features an open floor plan and a newly updated kitchen with a breakfast bar for dining. Unit is fully furnished with a queen bed, double walk-in closets, a large bathroom, and washer/dryer! Desirable location in Middletown! Close to beaches, shops and more!