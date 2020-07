Amenities

Winter rental available September 7 through end of May or mid-June. Looking for a special winter retreat? Come see this stunning, lovingly maintained colonial situated on one and a half lushly landscaped acres in Narragansett Pier. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with dining area, formal dining living room with gas fireplace and heated four season/family room. Four spacious bedrooms including a master suite with steam shower and whirlpool tub. Heated rec room on lower level with pool table. Wrap-around front porch and expansive rear decking lead to a heated in-ground pool and hot tub. Two car garage. Economical gas heat.