20 Leland Point Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Perfectly situated in Leland Point, this condo is one of the few floor plans in the neighborhood offering true single level living and privacy! Tucked away in the back of the community, you'll treasure the peaceful setting. As you enter the condo, you'll notice the gorgeous natural light flooding the open concept living room, kitchen and dining area. The living room has soaring ceilings with custom trim detail. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful cabinetry, in addition to a recently added water filtration system. You'll find the master bedroom, guest bedroom/office and full bathroom on the first floor. Sip your morning coffee from the deck located just off the dining area, overlooking the serene woods. An additional bedroom, bath with shower, laundry and storage area are located on the lower level. There's a patio just off the lower level, as well, for additional private outdoor space. This condo has natural gas heat, central AC and a new hot water heater. Water and Sewer are included in the condo fees. Centrally located on Aquidneck Island, you have easy access on and off the island from this vantage point. Quick drive to the Naval Base, downtown Newport, or head north on Route 24 to Boston or Providence.