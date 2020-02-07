All apartments in Melville
Find more places like 20 Leland Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Melville, RI
/
20 Leland Point Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:15 AM

20 Leland Point Drive

20 Leland Point Dr · (401) 430-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Melville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20 Leland Point Dr, Melville, RI 02871
Melville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1617 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Perfectly situated in Leland Point, this condo is one of the few floor plans in the neighborhood offering true single level living and privacy! Tucked away in the back of the community, you'll treasure the peaceful setting. As you enter the condo, you'll notice the gorgeous natural light flooding the open concept living room, kitchen and dining area. The living room has soaring ceilings with custom trim detail. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful cabinetry, in addition to a recently added water filtration system. You'll find the master bedroom, guest bedroom/office and full bathroom on the first floor. Sip your morning coffee from the deck located just off the dining area, overlooking the serene woods. An additional bedroom, bath with shower, laundry and storage area are located on the lower level. There's a patio just off the lower level, as well, for additional private outdoor space. This condo has natural gas heat, central AC and a new hot water heater. Water and Sewer are included in the condo fees. Centrally located on Aquidneck Island, you have easy access on and off the island from this vantage point. Quick drive to the Naval Base, downtown Newport, or head north on Route 24 to Boston or Providence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Leland Point Drive have any available units?
20 Leland Point Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Leland Point Drive have?
Some of 20 Leland Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Leland Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20 Leland Point Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Leland Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20 Leland Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melville.
Does 20 Leland Point Drive offer parking?
No, 20 Leland Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 20 Leland Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Leland Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Leland Point Drive have a pool?
No, 20 Leland Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20 Leland Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 20 Leland Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Leland Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Leland Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Leland Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Leland Point Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20 Leland Point Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd
Melville, RI 02871

Similar Pages

Melville 1 BedroomsMelville 2 Bedrooms
Melville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMelville Apartments with Pool
Melville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWeymouth Town, MANewton, MABrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RINorwood, MA
Norwich, CTFranklin, MANeedham, MACranston, RIDedham, MARandolph, MAEast Providence, RIMilton, MAWesterly, RINewport East, RI
Pawcatuck, CTWellesley, MATaunton, MAWebster, MAAttleboro, MANew Bedford, MAMilford, MACentral Falls, RINewport, RIPawtucket, RI

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Three Rivers Community CollegeBabson College
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity