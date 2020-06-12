/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:41 AM
13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Kingston, RI
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2440 Kingstown Road
2440 Kingstown Road, Kingston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
Charming furnished colonial with large yard landscaped with many mature trees. Walking distance to URI and only 10 minute drive to local beach. South Kingstown beach parking pass included.
Results within 1 mile of Kingston
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25 Berth Ave
25 Berth Avenue, Washington County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2186 sqft
Large 5-6 bedroom home located on campus! This large home boasts two baths, two living room areas (upstairs and downstairs), large kitchen with dining room. Many updates. Great yard and plenty of parking. $650.00/bedroom.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2453 Kingstown Rd
2453 Kingstown Road, Washington County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
This lovely home is located minutes from URI is very spacious and bright, with 2.5 bathrooms, and 5 bedrooms (Four queen/one twin). Each bedroom has been freshly painted and has a large closet and plenty of storage space.
Results within 5 miles of Kingston
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
61 Rodman St
61 Rodman Street, Narragansett Pier, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
September 2020-May 2021 This spacious 4 bedroom, fully furnished home has 2326 sq feet of living space, 3 large bedrooms upstairs, and one bed down.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
53 Spicebush Trail
53 Spice Bush Trl, Washington County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 THROUGH MAY 2021. This is not a yearly rental. Four bedroom two bathroom raised ranch, furnished, for academic year only. See agent for details of all terms and conditions.
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Leeward Lane
37 Leeward Lane, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1872 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental from late August 2020 to the end of June, 2021, off of Succotash Road close to East Matunuck State Beach, marinas, ponds, schools and Wakefield. Located on a cul de sac 1.
Results within 10 miles of Kingston
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1155 Succotash Rd
1155 Succotash Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location, Location! This lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage in Jerusalem is on the breach way and about a 5 minute walk to the beach. Open kitchen, living and dining.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Academic Rental Sept 2020 - May 2021
10 Irvings Path, Washington County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
This nicely furnished Cape in the Point Judith area of Narragansett includes 4 spacious bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen, a lovely three season room, and two full baths. Enjoy an ample backyard space with a quaint patio area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Sand Piper Dr
102 Sand Piper Drive, Charlestown, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
WINTER RENTAL: Beautifully renovated water front home located on Green Hill Pond. This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath is fully furnished with all the amenities of home. There is a dock available for a small boat.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Scull Street
2 Scull St, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1501 sqft
This charming single family home is available for rent for Sept 2020-May 2021. Tastefully furnished and located on a quiet street, this is the perfect home for a winter rental in peaceful Jamestown.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Richard Smith Road
26 Richard Smith Road, Washington County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
768 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR RENT SEPTEMBER 1ST $1600/m THROUGH MAY 2021 Newly Renovated Single Level Cape, Fully Furnished, Located On Corner Lot In Quintessential Bonnet Shores, Narragansett, Featuring Open Floor Plan; Living Room and Eat-In Kitchen With New
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
71 Baltimore Avenue
71 Baltimore Avenue, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 THROUGH MAY 2021. This is not a yearly rental. In Scarborough area. Two to three bedroom, ranch house with living area, kitchen, and small den, bathroom with laundry.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Hannas Road
48 Hanna's Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1424 sqft
This is a rental for the following academic year September 2020. Beautiful three bedroom home, on lessors property.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Providence, RIBrockton, MAFall River, MAWarwick, RINorwood, MANorwich, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTCranston, RIEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIGroton, CT
Mansfield Center, MAWillimantic, CTFoxborough, MACumberland Hill, RISharon, MAWakefield-Peacedale, RINewport, RINewport East, RIWesterly, RIPawcatuck, CTPawtucket, RICentral Falls, RI