3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:31 PM
25 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kingston, RI
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
2440 Kingstown Road
2440 Kingstown Road, Kingston, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
Charming furnished colonial with large yard landscaped with many mature trees. Walking distance to URI and only 10 minute drive to local beach. South Kingstown beach parking pass included.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
18 FORTIN Road
18 Fortin Road, Kingston, RI
4 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH 3 FULL BATHS AND ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT. PROPERTY IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION WITH UPDATED KITCHEN AREA, LIVING ROOM WITH SLIDER TO DECK. ON CAMPUS, WALK TO URI. AVAILABLE ACADEMIC SUMMER 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Kingston
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
25 Berth Ave
25 Berth Avenue, Washington County, RI
Large 5-6 bedroom home located on campus! This large home boasts two baths, two living room areas (upstairs and downstairs), large kitchen with dining room. Many updates. Great yard and plenty of parking. $650.00/bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2453 Kingstown Rd
2453 Kingstown Road, Washington County, RI
This lovely home is located minutes from URI is very spacious and bright, with 2.5 bathrooms, and 5 bedrooms (Four queen/one twin). Each bedroom has been freshly painted and has a large closet and plenty of storage space.
Results within 5 miles of Kingston
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
61 Rodman St
61 Rodman Street, Narragansett Pier, RI
September 2020-May 2021 This spacious 4 bedroom, fully furnished home has 2326 sq feet of living space, 3 large bedrooms upstairs, and one bed down.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
36 Marine Road
36 Marine Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1810 sqft
WEEKLY SEPTEMBER RENTAL! Available 9/5 to 10/4,2020. Located in the heart of the quaint seaside community of Snug Harbor. CENTRAL AIR, and includes a beach pass to South Kingstown Town Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
53 Spicebush Trail
53 Spice Bush Trl, Washington County, RI
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 THROUGH MAY 2021. This is not a yearly rental. Four bedroom two bathroom raised ranch, furnished, for academic year only. See agent for details of all terms and conditions.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
37 Leeward Lane
37 Leeward Lane, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1872 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental from late August 2020 to the end of June, 2021, off of Succotash Road close to East Matunuck State Beach, marinas, ponds, schools and Wakefield. Located on a cul de sac 1.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
19 Wright Avenue
19 Wright Avenue, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
YEAR ROUND RENTAL available 7/1/20. Central Wakefield location, 2nd floor apartment, three bedrooms/2 full baths. Hardwood floors, heat included. The home is owner occupied, "QUIET ENVIRONMENT".
Results within 10 miles of Kingston
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1155 Succotash Rd
1155 Succotash Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location, Location! This lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath cottage in Jerusalem is on the breach way and about a 5 minute walk to the beach. Open kitchen, living and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
102 Sand Piper Dr
102 Sand Piper Drive, Charlestown, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
WINTER RENTAL: Beautifully renovated water front home located on Green Hill Pond. This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath is fully furnished with all the amenities of home. There is a dock available for a small boat.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Academic Rental Sept 2020 - May 2021
10 Irvings Path, Washington County, RI
This nicely furnished Cape in the Point Judith area of Narragansett includes 4 spacious bedrooms, an eat-in kitchen, a lovely three season room, and two full baths. Enjoy an ample backyard space with a quaint patio area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
14 Aroostook Trl
14 Aroostook Trail, Washington County, RI
This wonderful 4 Bedroom, 3 full bath Cape is located in scenic Bonnet Shores on Aroostook Trail.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
2 Westwood Road
2 Westwood Road, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1949 sqft
A perfect waterfront vacation home with a boat mooring, panoramic bay, marina and sunset views, is awaiting your arrival for the month of July! This spacious Cape style home on the west side of Narragansett Bay features majestic water views from
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
2 Scull Street
2 Scull St, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1501 sqft
This charming single family home is available for rent for Sept 2020-May 2021. Tastefully furnished and located on a quiet street, this is the perfect home for a winter rental in peaceful Jamestown.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1148 Succotash Road
1148 Succotash Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
2114 sqft
Incredible summer rental opportunity located steps from East Matunuck State Beach, in the vibrant seaside village of Jerusalem. This modern home offers reverse level living, with the kitchen and living area on the top level, and three bedrooms below.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
20 Westwood Road
20 Westwood Road, Newport County, RI
Beautifully sited on scenic Sheffield Cove, at the end of a quiet lane, this charming, shingle-style, just refreshed and repainted waterfront cottage offers stunning sunset and open water views of Sheffield Cove, Mackerel Cove and Dutch Harbor,
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
11 Merriweather Avenue
11 Merriweather Avenue, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1027 sqft
3 Bedroom Academic Rental in Bonnet Shores. Available September 2020 to May 2021. Adorable, well maintained, cottage in Bonnet Shores. Many upgrades including replacement of all windows and sliding doors, vinyl siding, and carpet in bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
54 WOOD SORREL Trail
54 Wood Sorrel Trail, Washington County, RI
OWNER IS WILLING TO RENT ROOMS INDIVIDUALLY AT $650 PER STUDENT OR THE TOTAL MONTHLY RATE. 4 BEDROOM RANCH WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND DINING AREA AND 2 FULL BATHS. OIL HOT WATER AND HEAT WITH FORCED AIR.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
3 Maywood Road
3 Maywood Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedroom Academic Rental in Bonnet Shores. Available September 2020 t0 May 2021.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
8 GARDENIA Lane
8 Gardenia Lane, Washington County, RI
LOVELY 6 BEDROOM CAPE COD IN BONNET SHORES IN BEAUTIFUL CONDITION. CLOSE TO URI MAIN CAMPUS AND URI BAY CAMPUS. SPACIOUS LAYOUT WITH 3 LEVELS AND 2 FULL BATHS.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
71 Baltimore Avenue
71 Baltimore Avenue, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1080 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 THROUGH MAY 2021. This is not a yearly rental. In Scarborough area. Two to three bedroom, ranch house with living area, kitchen, and small den, bathroom with laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
160 Col John Gardner Road
160 Colonel John Gardner Rd, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1300 sqft
Narragansett - Ocean Front at Bonnet Shores - Weekly Rental, 3 Bedroom Colonial, Granite Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Hardwood Floors, Laundry Room on the 1st Floor, Large Oceanfront Deck with Great Views of Jamestown and Both the Newport &
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
48 Hannas Road
48 Hanna's Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1424 sqft
This is a rental for the following academic year September 2020. Beautiful three bedroom home, on lessors property.
