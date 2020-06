Amenities

extra storage refrigerator

GREAT FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT WITH TWO BEDRROMS, LARGE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND NEWER KITCHEN AND BATH. FIRST FLOOR HAS THEIR OWN DRIVEWAY THAT CAN FIT UP TO THREE CARS. CLOSE TO THE HIGHWAY AND SHOPPING AND MASSACHUSETTS LINE . CALL TO COME CHECK IT OUT. NO LAUNDRY ON SITE, NO SECTION 8, NO PETS, NO EXTRA STORAGE AREA.