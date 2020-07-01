Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:53 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Central Falls, RI with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Central Falls renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
15 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,485
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
61 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
13 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,480
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1266 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,531
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
8 Units Available
Watchemocket
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 29 at 07:51pm
23 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Watchemocket
61 potters 2R
61 Potter St, East Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$800
AWESOME 1 bed w/parking, laundry, gym - Property Id: 304422 One bedroom, with one dedicated parking space, coin op laundry and gym in basement! right off of highway, minutes to Providence, shopping.

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Hope
18 eighth street 401
18 8th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 300693 New development with a total of 18 luxury units. Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1 Park Row W Unit 23
1 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,700
1 Bedroom
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! PARKING: $135/MONTH UTILITIES: $125 - $200/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Building Amenities Fitness room with TV-mounted cardio equipment, weights, and punching bag Yoga/spin room with Fitness On Demand™ Community

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
100 Exchange St 1402
100 Exchange St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo overlooking Downtown Providence - Property Id: 278799 We currently have a lovely two bedroom condo over looking Downtown Providence.

1 of 23

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1000 Providence Place
1000 Providence Place, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1138 sqft
Sleek contemporary (2Bed/2Bath) style condo @ The 903 Residences. This top floor unit offers a bright sun filled interior and spacious layout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Smith Hill
903 Providence Pl
903 Providence Place, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1088 sqft
Downtown luxury living with utilities included. 2 bedroom first floor condo with street access. Water, gas, electricity included. Sorry, no pets.

1 of 21

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1 W Exchange Street
1 Exchange Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$3,450
865 sqft
FIRST CLASS SOPHISTICATED CITY LIVING IN THE RESIDENCE'S HIGH-RISE LUXURY CONDO'S. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL (three months minimum) (Also offered unfurnished at $3250) The most sought after building in Providence for luxury and security.
Results within 10 miles of Central Falls
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
27 Units Available
Village Green Apartments
71 Messenger St, Plainville, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
850 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Central Falls, RI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Central Falls renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

