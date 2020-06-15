All apartments in Central Falls
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

555 Roosevelt Ave

555 Roosevelt Avenue · (401) 524-9274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI 02863
Central Falls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
media room
stylish loft in renovated mill complex - Property Id: 217393

Located in the M-residential complex in Central Falls we have a newly available one bedroom one bath loft apartment. This unit has hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless appliances, and walk-in closet. Tenants have easy access to laundry, gym, along with a private movie theater that can be reserved for special occasions. Building accepts pets for fee of 25 dollars a month, although certain breed restrictions apply.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217393
Property Id 217393

(RLNE5854154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Roosevelt Ave have any available units?
555 Roosevelt Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 555 Roosevelt Ave have?
Some of 555 Roosevelt Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Roosevelt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
555 Roosevelt Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Roosevelt Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 Roosevelt Ave is pet friendly.
Does 555 Roosevelt Ave offer parking?
No, 555 Roosevelt Ave does not offer parking.
Does 555 Roosevelt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 Roosevelt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Roosevelt Ave have a pool?
No, 555 Roosevelt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 555 Roosevelt Ave have accessible units?
No, 555 Roosevelt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Roosevelt Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 Roosevelt Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 555 Roosevelt Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 Roosevelt Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
