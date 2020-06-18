Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 07/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts – One Bed’s Starting at $1,400 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for July 1st

• Located in the revitalized Central Falls downtown, seconds to RT 95 and walking distance to the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station - slated to open in 2022!!

• Choose between one bed/one or two bath units, two bed/two bath lofted units or a three bed/two bath unit

• All are brand new with fresh paint, all new fixtures, new appliances and all with in-unit laundry hook-ups

• Wide-open floor plans with 10+ foot ceilings and original, re-finished brick and woodwork throughout

• Kitchens include granite, stainless steel, dishwasher, garbage disposal and ceramic cooktop stoves

• Bright and sunny family rooms with beamed ceilings, hardwood flooring and great natural lighting – many units have skylighted ceilings as well!

• Spotless baths with granite, and all new fixtures

• Spacious beds with walk-in closets

• Laundry closets with stackable washer/dryer hook-ups

• All units also include new, efficient heat, hot water and AC!

• One small pet negotiable per unit

• Large, secure off-street parking area – one spot per bedroom

• Convenient Central Falls location, adjacent to many new apartment complexes with easy highway access, minutes to downtown Providence and only 45 minutes to Boston

• Less than two miles to the South Attleboro Commuter Rail

o One Bed Units - $1,400 - $1,450

o Two Bed/Two Bath Units - $1,550 - $1,800

o Three bed/Two Bath - $2,100



FOR INQUIRIES TEXT THE LEASING AGENT AMY AT 508-491-6008



