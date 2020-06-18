All apartments in Central Falls
548 Roosevelt Avenue

548 Roosevelt Avenue · (401) 272-3300
Location

548 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI 02863
Central Falls

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 07/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts – One Bed’s Starting at $1,400 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for July 1st
• Located in the revitalized Central Falls downtown, seconds to RT 95 and walking distance to the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station - slated to open in 2022!!
• Choose between one bed/one or two bath units, two bed/two bath lofted units or a three bed/two bath unit
• All are brand new with fresh paint, all new fixtures, new appliances and all with in-unit laundry hook-ups
• Wide-open floor plans with 10+ foot ceilings and original, re-finished brick and woodwork throughout
• Kitchens include granite, stainless steel, dishwasher, garbage disposal and ceramic cooktop stoves
• Bright and sunny family rooms with beamed ceilings, hardwood flooring and great natural lighting – many units have skylighted ceilings as well!
• Spotless baths with granite, and all new fixtures
• Spacious beds with walk-in closets
• Laundry closets with stackable washer/dryer hook-ups
• All units also include new, efficient heat, hot water and AC!
• One small pet negotiable per unit
• Large, secure off-street parking area – one spot per bedroom
• Convenient Central Falls location, adjacent to many new apartment complexes with easy highway access, minutes to downtown Providence and only 45 minutes to Boston
• Less than two miles to the South Attleboro Commuter Rail
o One Bed Units - $1,400 - $1,450
o Two Bed/Two Bath Units - $1,550 - $1,800
o Three bed/Two Bath - $2,100

FOR INQUIRIES TEXT THE LEASING AGENT AMY AT 508-491-6008

(RLNE5743066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 548 Roosevelt Avenue have any available units?
548 Roosevelt Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 548 Roosevelt Avenue have?
Some of 548 Roosevelt Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 548 Roosevelt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
548 Roosevelt Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 548 Roosevelt Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 548 Roosevelt Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 548 Roosevelt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 548 Roosevelt Avenue does offer parking.
Does 548 Roosevelt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 548 Roosevelt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 548 Roosevelt Avenue have a pool?
No, 548 Roosevelt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 548 Roosevelt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 548 Roosevelt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 548 Roosevelt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 548 Roosevelt Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 548 Roosevelt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 548 Roosevelt Avenue has units with air conditioning.
