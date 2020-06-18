Amenities
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 07/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts – One Bed’s Starting at $1,400 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for July 1st
• Located in the revitalized Central Falls downtown, seconds to RT 95 and walking distance to the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Commuter Rail Station - slated to open in 2022!!
• Choose between one bed/one or two bath units, two bed/two bath lofted units or a three bed/two bath unit
• All are brand new with fresh paint, all new fixtures, new appliances and all with in-unit laundry hook-ups
• Wide-open floor plans with 10+ foot ceilings and original, re-finished brick and woodwork throughout
• Kitchens include granite, stainless steel, dishwasher, garbage disposal and ceramic cooktop stoves
• Bright and sunny family rooms with beamed ceilings, hardwood flooring and great natural lighting – many units have skylighted ceilings as well!
• Spotless baths with granite, and all new fixtures
• Spacious beds with walk-in closets
• Laundry closets with stackable washer/dryer hook-ups
• All units also include new, efficient heat, hot water and AC!
• One small pet negotiable per unit
• Large, secure off-street parking area – one spot per bedroom
• Convenient Central Falls location, adjacent to many new apartment complexes with easy highway access, minutes to downtown Providence and only 45 minutes to Boston
• Less than two miles to the South Attleboro Commuter Rail
o One Bed Units - $1,400 - $1,450
o Two Bed/Two Bath Units - $1,550 - $1,800
o Three bed/Two Bath - $2,100
FOR INQUIRIES TEXT THE LEASING AGENT AMY AT 508-491-6008
(RLNE5743066)