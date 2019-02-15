The Worst US City for Singles, According to a New Study

Photo by Vladimir Kudinov on Unsplash

Dating can be a daunting prospect, and finding love is no easy feat. However, singles may find the search for their better half more challenging in certain US cities than others. We surveyed over 9,000 singles and asked them where they are most satisfied with dating, and you might be surprised by the cities that claimed the bottom spots on our list.

The Apartment List survey asked our renters, “How would you rate your current city or neighborhood for opportunities to date?” Participants could answer Very Satisfied, Somewhat Satisfied, Neutral, Somewhat Unsatisfied, or Very Unsatisfied. From these responses we ranked US cities based on what percentage of respondents answered they were very satisfied or satisfied with their dating options.

Three East Coast cities scored the lowest for satisfaction with options for dating: Palm Bay, FL, New Haven, CT and Providence, RI. The majority of the lowest 10 ranked cities are located on the East Coast, with a few exceptions. Below are the bottom ten cities for dating in the US, with #1 being the lowest ranked. If you want to know where your city ranks, check out the full report here.