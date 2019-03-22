You love your apartment, but suddenly you come across something unexpected. No, it’s not a good surprise. It’s mold. Stinky, hazardous mold. So what do you if you’ve found mold in your apartment? Don’t worry, we got you. Follow these tips on how to deal with mold.

What to do if you find mold in your apartment?

1 . Tell your landlord

If you have suspicions that there is mold in your apartment, or if you’ve found and it’s blatantly obvious, don’t wait to tell you landlord. It is in their best interest, as well as yours to get rid of it as soon as possible.

2 . Take photos

Take photos of the mold prior to removing the mold. In case your landlord is slow to take care of it or does not take action at all, (more about that later) you will need proof of the mold situation.

3 . See a doctor

You might think you’re having allergies. If you’re constantly sneezing, coughing, experiencing headaches, or even nosebleeds, mold could actually be the culprit. Don’t hesitate to make an appointment with your doctor and get checked out.

4 . Run tests

To ensure that the mold is properly removed, first you need to determine what type of mold made it in to your home - yes, there are variations. You or your landlord, depending on your agreement, should schedule an indoor air quality check test. Once the type of mold is determined, then steps for removing it can take place.

What if the landlord is failing to take action?

1 . Ask a lawyer

Your state might not require for you to have a lawyer, but it may be helpful to get a professional’s opinion on your best options and how to proceed in case your landlord does not take action to remove the mold. Remember, mold is harmful to your health and you want it to be gone as soon as possible. You might have to file a lawsuit and the court will be able to order a repair.

2 . Keep documentation

Remember to keep copies of your written interaction with the landlord, the photos of mold, and any receipts revolving around the issue. For example, keep the results from the indoor air quality test check.

3 . Move out

If the issue is not being resolved, it is probably best to move out, especially if the landlord is not responsive. It is probably a good sign that the accommodations aren’t safe for you.

Got any other tips on dealing with mold? Share your ideas by tagging us @ApartmentList on Twitter or Instagram.