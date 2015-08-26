If you own a pet, it can be difficult to find an apartment - not every landlord allows pets, and finding the ones that do can be difficult and time consuming. Fortunately, Apartment List tracks which listings allow pets! We save you time by allowing you to compare only pet-friendly rentals. Last month, we published our index of dog-friendly rentals, and are here this time with our index of top cities for cat lovers.

This data also allows us to say which cities and states are cat-friendliest, as measured by the number of listings allowing you to bring your feline family member along. Nationwide, only 40% of apartments allow cats, but where are you most likely to find a cat-friendly landlord?

The Woodlands, TX, comes in at the top of the list - every apartment we surveyed allows renters to bring cats. Cities in the Houston Metro accounted for three of the top 50 cat friendliest cities – Houston and Humble followed with 65% and 64% to place them at #23 and #25, respectively. Other cities in Texas did well too, with 7 cities in the Dallas Metro making the top 50: Grapevine (74%), Irving (74%), Carrollton (73%), Richardson (70%), Arlington (66%), Plano (65%), and Addison (63%) all made the list.

Other cities that did well are Seattle (73%), Denver (63%), Indianapolis (61%), Washington DC (59%), and Dallas and Minneapolis (53%).

Next, we took a look at the proportion of apartments in each state that allow cats:

Similar to our dog-friendly cities index, states in the Northeast seem particularly unwelcoming to cats– New York (17%), Vermont (24%), New Jersey (24%) and Rhode Island (29%) were all near the bottom of the list. South Dakota topped the list, with 71% of apartments allowing cats. Minnesota, Colorado, Washington, and Nebraska rounded out the top five.

So, there you have it. If you are living in South Dakota, Colorado, or Minnesota, you should have no trouble finding an apartment that will allow your feline friend, but if you are moving to the Northeast, you may need to look further in advance to find a home for you and your cat. As always, we at Apartment List are here to help you in your search!

The full city rankings are included below:

**% of Apartments That Allow Cats, by City**