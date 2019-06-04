5 Things to Do in South Federal, Denver

South Federal is a decidedly low-key Denver neighborhood brimming with authentic Vietnamese and Mexican cuisine. Although South Federal isn’t really known for its ultra-hip vibe, its bright murals and amazing bakeries attract locals to the diverse atmosphere. If you’re thinking of a move to South Federal, here’s what to see and do to feel like a local.

1 . Explore Far East Center

Soak up the local and international flavors at Far East Center where East meets West. This exotic shopping area stretches from Federal Boulevard to Alameda Avenue. This is where locals shop for ingredients to cook up authentic Asian meals. Come with an open mind and check out unique herbs, lotions, and teas. Bring home an unusual item like dried osmanthus or handmade licorice to impress your friends.

2 . Join the Locals at a Festival

Denver locals are loyal festival goers and have plenty of events to choose from. South Federal is home to the Chinese and Vietnamese New York celebration. In January, Far East Center celebrates with authentic food and drink, live music, and dragon and lion dancing.

During September, Chile Fest kicks off at the Business and Culture District on Morrison Road. Check out the collection of cars, street food, live music, pop-up art displays and more for an afternoon of fun.

3 . Take a Stroll at the Park

You can see some of the best views of downtown Denver at South Federal’s expansive Barnum Park. Dog lovers walk their furry friends at the dog park or walk along paved trails for a morning stroll. There's also a larger mountain bike section with dirt mounds and trails for some outdoor adventure.

If you need more green space, bike over to the nearby Hutson Lake Park with tranquil mountain views. Come for a walk on the paved trail, play a game of volleyball, grill-out with your new neighbors, or work-out in the outdoor fitness zone. There's also a playground for families looking for a place to take their kids.

4 . Go Out for Authentic Cuisine

Vinh Xuong Bakery is the kind of Denver neighborhood gem you wish everyone knew about, but also want to keep as your own best-kept secret. Come on a lazy Saturday and order up pastries covered in sugar and a dollop of cream. Or swing by for lunch and opt for a traditional bánh mì, made with homemade sauce on a freshly baked baguette.

Although South Federal, Denver has strong roots in Vietnamese and Asian culture, the neighborhood also embraces authentic Mexican shops and eateries. Chili Verde skips past the Tex-Mex fare and instead serves regional dishes from Puebla, Mexico and beyond. Locals love the unusual blend of ingredients like pomegranate seeds, plantains, and walnuts in their tasty entree dishes. But Chili Verde also offers some of the best crepes in Denver that keep loyal locals coming back.

5 . Shop for Funky Gifts and Treats Along South Federal

Vietnamese gift shops, pinata stores, and ethnic boutiques line the main street of South Federal. Take a stroll down the hub of the neighborhood and pop in and out of the quirky toy stores, candy shops, and authentic delis to find fun and unusual gifts. Turn the experience into an excuse to throw yourself a housewarming party! Buy a pinata, Mexican beers, Vietnamese treats, and an assortment of candies and delicacies. This is a surefire way to make a good impression with your new neighbors.

Locals love South Federal’s low-key, laid-back atmosphere and authentic food shops and eateries. It’s not the place to come for a lengthy pub crawl or nightlife but offers plenty of flavor. Settle into your new Denver neighborhood in South Federal and enjoy the low-key vibe, walks in the park with downtown views, and spirited festivals in your new home.