5 Things to Do in LoDo, Denver

Denver’s “LoDo,” or lower downtown neighborhood is filled with exciting things to do and places to go. If you happen to be moving to this neighborhood, then you will be pleased with the never-ending supply of activities to do in this area. We have compiled a list of some of the absolute best things to do in LoDo to help get you started in your new neighborhood. Here are our picks for the best things to do in LoDo, Denver!

1 . Catch a Rockies Game at Coors Field

Coors Field is an iconic, 50,000 seat baseball stadium that is the home of the Colorado Rockies. Attending a Rockies game at this stadium is the quintessential LoDo experience. Some people would say that you can’t really call yourself a true LoDo resident until you have gone to a game. If you love baseball or sporting events, then you will have a blast watching a great game, eating hot dogs, and drinking some cold beer. To score cheap tickets, try grabbing seats in the Rock Pile.

2 . Drink at WynKoop Brewery

The WynKoop Brewery is the perfect LoDo spot to have a drink. At this brewery, you can find many award-winning beers. Whether something crispy and refreshing, or dark and hoppy, you’ll find a beer that suits your tastes. This brewery also has great food selections with local sources of meat and vegetables. This is a great place to go out with friends, and a local favorite among LoDo residents.

3 . Check out the Museum of Contemporary Art

Founded in 1996, the Museum of Contemporary Art has become a staple of the LoDo community. If contemporary art is your thing, there’s tons to check out here. If you look at this kind of art with a confused, blank stare… it’s still an interesting way to spend a Saturday with some friends.

4 . Stroll Through Commons Park

Commons Park is a lovely park bordering the South Platte River. Here you’ll find quaint trails for walking and biking and beautiful views of the city skyline. You’ll find a huge mix of Denver locals enjoying outdoors here. Whether it be a lunchtime walk on a Wednesday or Sunday reading in the grass, it’s a great place to spend some time. In the warmer months of the year, the park will get busy with locals soaking up the sun.

5 . Feast at Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse is a must if you have a craving for meat. If you haven’t eaten at a Brazillian steakhouse before, it’s a unique experience. Waiters come around with delicious cuts of meat on skewers and shave off pieces for your plate. The highlight is obviously the steak cuts, but the chicken, lamb, and pork are also mouthwatering. The full meat experience and buffet will run you $53, so it’s more of a spot for a special occasion. If you end up dining here, come with an empty stomach and wear some loose-fitting pants.