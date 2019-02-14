The Best US Cities for Single Millennials, According to a New Study

It’s not easy being a millennial - student debt is rising, housing prices are skyrocketing, and also baby boomers are blaming you for killing entire industries. On top of that, the dating game is becoming more and more complicated with every emerging dating app. However, what if we told you that the challenges of dating were not entire you, but in part due to where you live? Tired of endless swiping? Want to finally find the soulmate to share your avocado toast and housing costs with you? Then you might want to check out some of the best cities for single millennials.

Apartment List surveyed over 9,000 singles and asked them, “How would you rate your current city or neighborhood for opportunities to date?” Possible responses included: Very Satisfied, Somewhat Satisfied, Neutral, Somewhat Unsatisfied, Very Unsatisfied. As a result of the study, they found the top 10 cities where millennials are most happy with their dating lives.

This year’s results were surprising as a new number one best city appeared. Seems like millennials are very happy with the dating scene in Charlotte, NC. 49.1% of millennial singles responded that they were somewhat satisfied or very satisfied, which is 12% more than last year! Most noteworthy, the rest of the list is mainly comprised of up-and-coming cities like Nashville, TN, Minneapolis, MN, and Austin, TX. It doesn’t come as a surprise! Austin is a growing tech hub with the bustling nightlife, which has been attracting millennials interested in startup jobs.

Charlotte, NC - 49.10% satisfied Minneapolis, MN - 47.27% satisfied Austin, TX - 46.82% satisfied Pittsburgh, PA - 45.16% satisfied Orlando, FL - 43.30% satisfied Nashville, TN - 43.07% satisfied Indianapolis, IN - 42.50% satisfied Dallas, TX - 42.39% satisfied Phoenix, AZ - 40.77% satisfied Columbus, OH - 40.37% satisfied

If you want to know where to avoid, on the other hand, these cities ranked worst for dating satisfaction among millennials, with the lowest satisfaction score as number one below.

Riverside, CA - 16.21% satisfied Sacramento, CA - 18.18% satisfied Baltimore, MD - 23.38% satisfied St. Louis, MO - 26.71% satisfied Kansas City, MO - 28.11% satisfied Detroit, MI - 28.21% satisfied Raleigh, NC - 28.51% satisfied Jacksonville, FL - 29.37% satisfied San Antonio, TX - 29.97% satisfied Miami, FL - 30.23% satisfied

Finally, if you want to know where your city ranks, check out the full report here.