15 Ways to Stay Connected With Loved Ones While Quarantined

In the age of coronavirus, the world is faced with social distancing and limiting physical contact with loved ones. But that doesn't mean we don't need our friends and family during this challenging time. Commit to meeting virtually with these innovative options for a fun journey.

Here are 15 ways to stay in touch with friends and family during Coronavirus.

1 . Call, Text, and FaceTime

The easiest way to keep in touch with loved ones is to call, text, or FaceTime. Mix it up and call the friends you usually text. Then, FaceTime the loved ones you typically call!

You can also turn it into a group event. Set up a FaceTime or Zoom call where several friends connect at once.

2 . Virtual Happy Hours

We all took after-work happy hour for granted until we were told not to gather anymore. However, just because you’re not gathering, doesn't mean you can't meet for a virtual happy hour with your friends.

Get friends or family together over a group Skype or Google Hangouts Meet call for a virtual happy hour. Give a toast to social distancing. Then, focus on talking about things unrelated to coronavirus to lift everyone's moods.

3 . Netflix Watch Parties

There's a way to watch Netflix with friends that keeps you feeling connected. Install Netflix Party for free on Google Chrome. Then, synchronize your video playback together.

You can also use the group chat feature to leave comments for your friends and family while you watch.

4 . Host a Game Night

Who says you can't host a game night while social distancing? Grab your favorite snacks and pick and download apps for group games like Scrabble, poker, or chess. Make it a challenge and designate prizes like free takeout or treats.

5 . Use Snail Mail

Your mailbox is the perfect way to keep in touch with friends and family. Dig up old postcards from past trips or purchase a pack of vintage or inspirational options online.

Send them to your closest friends. Also, send them to acquaintances you haven't seen for a while.

6 . Host a Virtual Book Club

Do you miss meeting with your book club? Take it virtually by launching a group Zoom call once a week. Then, you can still chat about your latest find.

If you don't have friends to meet with, join Oprah's Book Club or the NFL's Andrew Luck’s club and start reading!

7 . Pick a Recipe and Cook it Together

Get cooking with your besties or family online. Agree on a recipe together. Then, give everyone a chance to get the ingredients and any special kitchen gadgets together. Host a group Zoom or Google Hangouts Meet video chat to spend the evening cooking and eating together.

8 . Compete in Virtual Trivia

Trivia is always a crowd-pleaser that packs the bars. Now that we’re social distancing, you can take it virtually. Host an online party for your favorite trivia-loving friends.

Many local pubs are also live-streaming trivia on Facebook. You can also look through the thousands of online trivia questions and games to get your group up and running.

9 . Take a Walk Together with on the Phone

Lace-up your walking shoes, slip on some headphones, and take a walk to get some fresh air. Coordinate with a loved one to take a walk at the same time and hop on a call. That way, you can enjoy a chat outdoors and breathe in some fresh air.

If you're sheltering in place, you can always take a walk to pick up take-out or groceries while staying connected to your loved ones.

10 . Watch the Sunset Virtually

We all need meaningful, magical experiences with loved ones while social distancing. Set up your device outside and connect virtually while watching the sunset. If your friend or family member is in another time zone, you can plan to watch the sunset together twice.

11 . Send a Care Package

Everyone needs a pick-me-up during this challenging time. Browse care packages and special treats online for loved ones, especially the elderly in your life. The best options combine sweet treats and activities like crosswords or puzzles to keep your loved ones feeling engaged.

12 . Venmo Someone Lunch Money and Eat Together

Social distancing is the time to practice generosity to those who are facing financial insecurity. Invite someone to a virtual launch date where you pick up the tab. Venmo the money over and spend an hour virtually chatting over a sandwich or your favorite takeout.

13 . Play Music Together

Share the love of music, whether you're a musician or love listening to your favorite playlists. Set up a virtual hangout to chat and take turns listening to favorite tunes.

If you and your friend both play instruments or sing, turn it into a virtual jam session to make music together.

14 . Work Out Together

Sometimes we need an accountability partner when we're working out and staying fit. You can still support each other virtually with regular check-ins about your home work-out, or try doing it together. Launch a video chat and lift weights, do yoga, or take turns with your favorite exercises.

15 . Talk to Your Neighbors from the Balcony

You can still be neighborly even while social distancing. If your neighbors have a balcony that's at least six feet away, meet up for an after-work drink or dinner together. You might even forget you're under quarantine and are just enjoying an evening out with friends.

Take the distance out of the term “social distancing” by staying connected virtually. The more you stay in touch with loved ones, the better your quality of life during the quarantine.