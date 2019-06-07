Living in South Federal, Denver

Get off the well-trod path and head over to South Federal for a hyper-local feel. Home to many of Denver's Asian markets and eateries, your palate will not be disappointed in South Federal. With vibrant murals lining the streets, your eyes will also have lots to feast on!

Neighborhood Guide to South Federal

Curious what it is like to live in South Federal? There are many perks to this Denver neighborhood, from delicious food to great markets to fun annual festivals. Check out our neighborhood guide to South Federal here.

Things to do in South Federal

South Federal is a great place to bop around a market and pop in an out of little stores that line the neighborhood streets. We've compiled a list of things to do in South Federal to make sure you get the most out of living in and visiting the neighborhood.

Where to eat and drink in South Federal

Looking for some dim sum? How about a delicious Mexican pastry? South Federal has tons of places that are worth checking out from a culinary perspective. Here is our list of the best places to eat and drink in South Federal.