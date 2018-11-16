Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts Characters and Where to Find Them (In Apartments!)

Starting this week Harry Potter fans around the world can follow Newt Scamander on his latest adventure with the premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Just as Newt knows the perfect environment for any magical creature one can imagine, we found the perfect homes for our beloved Harry Potter characters. If you are ready, just say Alohomora and enjoy a sneak peek into their fantastic apartments and where to find them!

Harry Potter

A.k.a. The Boy Who Lived a.k.a. (spoiler alert!) the final horcrux.

Hobbies: Quidditch, fighting evil, exploring the depths of The Great Lake with the help of gillyweed

Harry is a perfect match with the beautiful Strata apartment in Denver, Colorado. It has a big lawn where the former Gryffindor captain can practice quidditch, and a pool where he can perfect his diving with gillyweed. Plus Denver is surrounded by nature, so Hedwig can hunt to her heart’s content in the nearby forests.

Albus Dumbledore

A.k.a. the most powerful wizard in the world, eccentric Headmaster of Hogwarts, and Harry’s mentor.

Hobbies: Ten-pin bowling, consuming insane quantities of lemon drops

If you are a true Harry Potter fan, you know that when he is not plotting his secret plans against Voldemort, Professor Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore enjoys playing ten-pin bowling and listening to chamber music, as per his Famous Wizard Card. Luckily for him, the Upton Apartment House in Hollywood, Florida is the perfect match with its extravagant, luxurious details and onsite bowling alley. As for making plans, there are plenty of lounge rooms and common areas in the complex for Dumbledore to call a meeting with the Order of The Phoenix.

Ron Weasley

One out of the many Weasleys and, most notably, Harry Potter’s redheaded best friend.

Hobbies: Playing human-sized chess, spending time with the Weasleys

One can hardly imagine a more perfect place for Ron than a cozy apartment complex such as the Plaza in Seattle, WA. With a huge common area and outdoor space he can barbecue with the entire Weasley family, all six siblings and both Mr. and Mrs. Weasley included! Most importantly, this location is the proud owner of an oversized chess board, which Ron will definitely make good use of.

Hermione Granger

The brains of the Harry-Ron-Hermione trio.

Hobbies: Reading books, investigating mysteries

Hogwarts’ star student and ultimate bookworm, Hermione seeks out a good read anywhere she goes. That’s why the Heirloom Flats is the ideal home for her. After a long day of exploring the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art she can curl up in the apartment’s in-house library and dive into one of the many books for hours of “light reading,” as Granger would put it. Hartford, CT also happens to be home to the Mark Twain House & Museum, so Hermione can make use of some great Twain quotes without appearing too nerdy. She will fit right in.

Draco Malfoy

The bad boy of Hogwarts, seeker of the Slytherin Quidditch Team, occasionally a ferret.

Hobbies: Being entitled, enjoying luxury, flying

Having grown up in a mansion as the only child of some of the most prominent wizards in the wizarding world, Draco’s entire life has been planned for him by his parents. The Malfoys skimp on nothing for their precious son, which is why they would rent Draco a luxurious apartment at The Carter in Houston, TX. This places the young Malfoy near the Space Center Houston and NASA’s astronaut training and flight control complex - perfect for taking his quidditch skills to the next level. The apartments include an exquisite 19th Level Sky Lounge with city views from which Malfoy can lord over the muggles, and a private residence bar to enjoy some potions. Sounds like it would definitely be up Draco’s (Diagon) alley and a great place for new beginnings.

Severus Snape

Hogwarts potion master known for his dislike of Harry and...shampoo.

Hobbies: potions, dark arts, spying on Voldemort

Mysterious and reserved, Snape would most likely find peace for his Pensives behind dark curtains and a large, cozy kitchen ideal for potion-making. Outdoor space is also a must, so he can practice his speed-walking and spells. This, among many other amenities, is exactly why the Highgate at the Mile in Tysons Corner, Virginia is the perfect fit for him. Plus he can find the ideal job for his double agent skills at the nearby CIA headquarters.

Lord Voldemort

Harry’s snakelike arch-nemesis and a major threat to the wizarding world.

Hobbies: Collecting historical artifacts, throwing parties for Death Eaters

Obsessed with splitting his soul into pieces and hiding them in unlikely objects, Tom Riddle a.k.a. Lord Voldemort a.k.a. He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named will definitely appreciate the collection hosted by the Getty Museum in Brentwood, California. He’ll want to bunker up at the nearby Glendon Apartments in Los Angeles, both for their proximity to the museum and the luxurious recreational area that would be perfect for Death Eater gatherings.

Newton Scamander

The most famous magical zoologist (magizoologist) of the wizarding world.

Hobbies: Fantastic beasts and finding them

Rather than space for himself, Newt will clearly prioritize extra room for his beloved animals. That’s what makes the Centerra Apartments in San Jose, California the perfect location for Newt. This apartment complex has a rooftop dog park, which he could use to exercise his fantastic beasts (instead of running around the city with them). If his friends do get loose, the roof doubles as a great place for Newt to scan the city in search of his gallivanting buddies.

Professor McGonagall

Hogwarts professor of Transfiguration, Dean of Gryffindor and, occasionally, a tabby cat.

Hobbies: Watching Quidditch, transforming into a cat and spying on people

Professor McGonagall is one of Hogwarts’ most brilliant professors and the coolest cat on the block. That’s why 81-Fifty At West Hills Apartment Homes in Portland, Oregon is perfect for her. She can get her intellectual fill by visiting the nearby Powell’s (the world’s largest independent bookstore). In addition, since 75% of rental properties in Portland are cat-friendly, McGonagall will fit right in when she is roaming around in her cat form. Plus 81-Fifty At West Hills has an agility park and a pet grooming station, so Professor McGonagall can stay fit to fight off death eaters and keep clean as a cat all in one place.

Jacob Kowalski

Adventurer, aspiring baker, and Newt’s curious no-maj companion.

Hobbies: baking, adventuring

Being an entrepreneur and a foodie, Jacob will feel right at home in San Francisco. The city might be a bit above his budget, but one can dream, right? With places like Tartine setting the tone for baked goods in the city and the startup culture always on the rise, Jacob will find lots of opportunities to hone his skills and start his own business. He won’t have to walk very far for fresh bread every morning either, as his ideal apartment at Mission Bay by Windsor is close by to tons of delicious food stops. The large kitchen and outdoor barbecue pods will also provide him with enough space to create some edible wonders of his own.

Where would you place these guys? What other wizard needs an apartment? Let us know by tagging @ApartmentList on Twitter or Instagram.