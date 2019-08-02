College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need

Moving out of your college's dorms and into your first apartment? You might not be sure what to bring and what you can leave behind.

If this is your first time moving on your own, it can be overwhelming. We've put together a college apartment checklist to make sure your new apartment has all of the essentials. Follow this checklist and jot down everything you're missing.

Bedroom

Upgrading from a dorm to an off-campus apartment, your new bedroom will feel like a blessing. But the cost of setting up your own bedroom could be a little high, considering your dorm came equipped with a bed and desk.

Buy affordable furniture at places like Target and IKEA for all your essentials. Remember, most of this stuff will be temporary. No need to break the bank on luxury furniture.

Mattress

Saying goodbye to that twin size bed rested upon a slab of wood is going to feel so good. Although we'd recommend investing in cheaper furniture, you shouldn't skimp on a mattress. You'll likely be sleeping in it for the next three years at the minimum.

Bedding

The mattress is only one part of a good night's sleep. Don't forget the rest of your bedding.

Mattress pad/mattress topper

Sheets

Pillows and Pillowcases

Comforter

Duvet cover

Blankets

Bedroom Furniture Must-Haves

Make sure your personal space is equipped for both relaxing and long nights of studying. First, a few furniture essentials to cross of your college apartment checklist.

Desk

Desk chair

Dresser

Nightstand

Other Bedroom Essentials

You've got the basics. Now buy the things to make the room fully functional.

Fan - If your apartment doesn't have A/C or it doesn't reach your room, a bedroom fan is crucial.

Additional storage boxes/containers

Trash bin

Hangers

Shoe rack - Buy a hangable one if you need extra space.

Mirror

Alarm clock - If you don't trust your phone.

Dry erase board

Additional lighting

Bathroom

Leave behind your shower shoes, shower caddy, and bad memories! The bathroom in your apartment will be a huge step up in terms of quality and cleanliness. Before moving in, check out the bathroom and take note of what is or isn't included. In particular, check for towel bars and adequate storage above or under the sink.

Bathroom Essentials

Buy these things first. No functional bathroom is complete without these essentials.

Bath towels

Shower organizers (Suction cup baskets)

Shower curtain

Hand towels

Towel hooks/towel bars - if your apartment doesn't have them already

Bathroom Accessories

Finish up your bathroom with these additional items. If you are living with roommates, make sure to split the cost on these things. The bathroom requires lots of small purchases. Make sure to keep track of them by checking them off your college apartment checklist.

Air fresheners

Scale - To watch out for the freshman 15

Toilet brush

Toilet paper

Plunger

Bath mat

Rug

Handsoap

Soapdish

Toothbrush holder

Toiletries (toothpaste, mouthwash, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, face wash, etc.)

Bathroom cleaning supplies

Hair towel

Washcloths

Small trash bin

Hairdryer

Kitchen

If you are coming from a dorm room that had nothing more than a microwave and a toaster, you might not realize just how many things you need to stock a sufficient kitchen.

Some of these items can be purchased on the cheap, and other things you won’t want to skimp on. Cheap coffee machines might still make a great cup of joe, but a dull chef's knife from the dollar store has a better chance of cutting you than your food.

Cooking Essentials

Even if you're not planning on cooking much, you still should have the essentials. You might be used to microwave mac n cheese and cafeteria food. Now's the perfect time to develop some cooking skills.

Pots and pans

Baking tray

Measuring cups and measuring spoons

Colander

Knife set

Cutting board

Cooking Utensils

You can find all of these items in a set. This will also often include a utensil holder as well. Check sites like Amazon and Wayfair for different utensil sets.

Whisk

Wooden spoon

Can opener

Bottle opener

Tongs

Ladle

Vegetable peeler

Cheese grater

Pizza cutter

Kitchen shears

Utensil holder

Kitchen Appliances

Now not all of these are necessary, but we will list them here anyway just so you don't forget.

Blender

Coffeemaker

Toaster/toaster oven

Slow cooker/crockpot

Food processor

Dishwashing

If you can, look for an apartment with a dishwasher. This will save you time and energy, allowing you to catch up on your studies (or sleep).

Dishtowels

Dish soap

Dish drying rack

Sponge

Dishwasher pods - if you have a dishwasher

Stainless steel scrubbing pads

Food Storage and Other Kitchen Items

Tupperware

Kitchen timer

Aluminum foil

Plastic wrap

Paper towels

Paper towel holder

Trash bags

Large trash can

Dining

You've got everything you need to cook. Now you need somewhere to eat. Make sure to check these items off your checklist. You should be able to find affordable sets of dinnerware and glasses at places like Target, Ikea and Costco.

Dining table and chairs

Large and small plates

Large and small bowls

Glasses

Plastic cups

Coffee mugs

Paper plates

Plastic utensils

Salt and pepper shakers

Placemats

Coasters

Living Room

For the most part, you will likely have many of these items that you can bring along from your dorm room. If you live in a city with a lot of other students, check out Craigslist for things like couches and coffee tables. Students are constantly moving in and moving out, so you will often see this type of stuff pop up for a cheap price or potentially for free.

Living Room Furniture

Start with purchasing some entry-level furniture to make your living room come together. If you are looking for places to score affordable furniture, we've compiled a list of some of or favorites.

Coffee table

Coffee table

End tables

TV stand/Small entertainment center

Chairs/additional seating

Making it Cozy

Now, make it come to life! The level to which you decorate your new home is going to depend on your personality. But some couch pillows and blankets are going to make it feel a whole lot cozier.

Couch pillows

Throw blanket

Area rug

Floor lamp

Floor lamp

Blu-ray or DVD player (If you still look to buy physical copies of your movies/shows

Wall art

Laundry

You will soon learn that having in-unit laundry is one of life's greatest gifts. Honestly, if you can find an apartment that has this amenity, it's a huge perk. If you need to make your way to a laundry room, worry not. Here's everything you'll need.

Laundry basket

Laundry detergent or detergent pods

Fabric softener sheets

Rolls of quarters - If your apartment has coin-operated laundry machines or you have to go to a laundromat

Iron/handheld steamer

Ironing board

Stain remover

Sewing kit

Technology

There's a good chance you already had plenty of these things in your dorm, but if you didn’t, don’t forget them. Keep your eye out for sales at Best Buy and Costco for great deals.

TV - Make it a smart TV and have Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon at the ready! Or, buy something like an Amazon Fire Stick or Roku to get the same benefits.

Blu-ray or DVD player - If you still look to buy physical copies of your movies/shows)

WiFi router - A WiFi extender could come in handy if you have a spotty connection)

Printer with copy paper

Power strips/surge protectors

Extension cords

Game consoles

Lap desk

Smart speaker (i.e. Alexa, Google Home, Homepod)

Cleaning & Other Supplies

If you are prone to spills and stains and want to make your new home equipped for any emergency, make sure to have these items readily available.

Vacuum

Broom

Duster

Dustpan

Mop

Swiffer

Cleaning products

First aid kit - Set up the optimal first-aid kid with these tips from Red Cross. This first-aid kit checklist will go way beyond the simple band-aids and gauze, and keep you prepared for any emergency.)

Fire extinguisher

Sewing kit

School supplies

Carbon monoxide detector

Air conditioner - if your apartment doesn't have A/C, look into portable and window units

Reusable water bottle

So there you have it, the complete college apartment checklist with all of the apartment essentials. Hopefully, this helps make your transition from dorm to college apartment a smooth and successful one.

