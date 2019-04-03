Apartments You Can Rent for $1500 in Denver

If you’ve been considering moving to Denver, you are not alone. Colorado is seeing some of the fastest population growth in America, and Denver is at the epicenter of it all. With a booming tech industry, sunny weather, and a plethora of outdoor activities, it’s easy to see why Denver is so beloved. Despite all it has going for it, Denver apartments remain reasonably priced compared to other similar cities. Take a look at what $1500 in rent can get you in the “Mile High City.”

The Station at Riverfront Park: 1460 Little Raven St

A 635 sqft one-bedroom in this downtown complex starts at $1,500, and studios are available for a cheaper price. The units are packed with desirable amenities, such as in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and a balcony. The property doesn’t stop with the great perks, as it also includes a chic barbecue and pool area. This community is very pet-friendly as well, so your furry friends are more than welcome.

If you’re a Denver sports fan, the area just may be perfect for you. The complex is walking distance to Coors Field, Pepsi Center, and Sports Authority Field. Feeling like exploring a bit further? Head over to Union Station, Denver’s central transportation hub, which is full of bars and restaurants. If you love living near the downtown action, this is a great location.

Radius Uptown Apartments: 1935 Logan St

You’ll find roomy studios at this complex starting at $1,450 for 563 sqft. This highrise is just outside of downtown Denver. If you want to be near all of the shopping, entertainment, and restaurants, but still crave that cozy neighborhood feeling, this is the perfect complex. Units come equipped with laundry machines, walk-in closets, and renovated kitchen appliances.

If you’re big into working out, you’ll find the gym here more than adequate. Many apartment complexes have smaller workout areas with older equipment, but this one is pretty close to a full gym. However, the most eye-catching amenity has to be the rooftop resort-style pool. Catching some rays up there will be perfect for those sunny summer days.

Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments: 817 17th St

A one-bedroom in this historic building starts at $1415 for 604 sqft. Units are full of character with an industrial feel, featuring plenty of exposed pipes and brick. This complex is located in the heart of downtown Denver and resembles an old bank building from the outside. Compared to the abundance of newly-constructed highrises, this building stands out with its unique charm.

The building comes equipped with laundry rooms, Amazon lockers, and smart technology for thermostats and locks. Units have central heating and air, making the space comfortable for Denver’s climate. The main highlight for these apartments is the central downtown location.

Denizen Apartments: 415 S Cherokee St

Nestled in Denver’s South Broadway neighborhood, 584 sq ft one-bedroom apartments start at $1,473 in this vibrant community. Units come with laundry machines, updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and under-cabinet lighting.

Walking distance from the light rail station, this location is perfect for those who work in downtown or in the Denver Tech Center. This complex personifies community, with two rooftop amenity decks, lawn game areas, fire pits and even a coffee bar.

