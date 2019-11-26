Black Friday Deals for Renters - Upgrade your Apartment

Is your apartment furniture in desperate need of an upgrade? Is your 32-inch 720p TV just not cutting it anymore? Well, now is the perfect time to purchase your upgrades. With Black Friday upon us, the deals are up for grabs.

Nowadays, stores typically release their Black Friday ads ahead of time, so make sure to take advantage of it and get a head start on your shopping list. Here are some of the best deals we’ve come across for renters.

Furniture

Ashley Furniture: Ashley Furniture has furniture listed up to 50% off. Here are some of our favorite picks for smaller apartments.

The Jarreau Sofa Chaise Sleeper is a great pick for studio renters. The compact, foldable sofa-turned-bed is now $389 (usually $699).

If you need to upgrade your sofa, but still want to keep things simple, the Antonlini Sofa is a great choice at $399 (usually $699).

The Woodanville and Froshburg Counter Height Dining Room Table Set is the perfect step up from an entry-level dining set. The compact size makes it ideal for small apartments. Both are down to $299 (usually $449).

Wayfair: Online furniture outlet Wayfair has furniture on sale for up to 80% off.

If you’re still using a basic metal bed frame and ready to upgrade, Wayfair has some great deals for you. The Cloer Upholstered Standard Bed gets glowing reviews and currently starts at $147.64 (usually $382.05).

If you’re a fan of the canopy bed look, the Marion Canopy Bed is heavily discounted in all sizes. The bed frame starts at $78.30 (usually $269).

Looking for a statement settee for your living room? The Bjorn Chesterfield Settee is a whopping 80% off at $261 (usually $1,299). Although the price varies based on the color choice, most options are 70-80% off.

Macy’s: Everyone’s favorite department store has plenty of great deals on clothing for Black Friday, but the furniture deals are just as great.

Ready to take your sleeping to the next level? Upgrade your mattress to the Sealy Posturepedic Mattress. The cooling mattress in queen size is 60% off at $349 (usually $879).

Another great option for renters in the market for a new couch. The Ladlow 90" Fabric Sofa is 55% off at $399 (usually $899) and comes in light grey and light brown. It’s a perfect option for a smaller apartment living room.

For renters with a larger living room, Macy’s has a great deal on one of their most popular sectionals. The Radley 5-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa is listed at $1,799, which is 39% off of its usual price of $2,998. And the best part is that all 13 colors are listed at $1,799.

Technology

TV’s: Nothing screams Black Friday like some heavily discounted TV’s. If you’re looking to upgrade, here are some of the best deals.