7 Must-Try Restaurants in Washington Park, Denver

Known affectionately as "Wash Park", the Washington Park neighborhood in Denver features formal gardens, a lush park, galleries, and cocktail bars. The area is also home to one of the best dining scenes in the city. From old-school, neighborhood eateries to fine dining, here are our picks for the best restaurants in Washington Park, Denver.

1 . Pete’s Central One

This family-run restaurant has been in business for over half a century when the late Pete Contos arrived from Greece. Head to Pete's Central One and savor the authentic Greek kabobs, gyros, spanakopita dishes, and Greek lasagna. For heartier dishes, try the pork loin chops or Mediterranean chicken breast and finish it all off with classic Greek baklava or bougatsa. Pete's also features a selection of cocktails, wines, and beers from pilsners to IPAs.

2 . Lucile's Creole Cafe

Locals in Washington Park, Denver flock to Lucile's Creole Cafe for eggs New Orleans, biscuits and gravy, and creole omelets among other favorites. There's also a lunch menu with gumbo and other creole-inspired dishes to get your Cajun fix. Pair a hearty dish with wine and liquor to liven up the meal. Their theme, “Lucile’s Creole Café, Exploring Creole Cooking from Around the World" delivers on its promise with delicious food and Zydeco, jazz, and Cajun music.

3 . Blackbird Public House

The neighborhood's answer to thin crust pizza can be found at Blackbird Public House. Pizzas are served alongside freshly shucked oysters and other comfort foods. Order up some bison short ribs, ravioli, steak frites, or build your own pizzas. Weekly events at Blackbird are popular among locals as well. Some past events include trivia, a free 5k around Washington Park and teacher appreciation on Fridays where educators get a free second drink. Or simply come for an afternoon of fun and try your hand at shuffleboard or watch the Rockies play on their TVs.

4 . Fooducopia

This Washington Park, Denver favorite serves inventive dishes with organic, fresh ingredients. Browse Fooducopia’s menu of small veggie plates like curried Brussels sprouts and grilled artichokes. Looking for something more hearty? Try their house-made pancetta, ahi tuna, mussel and clam pasta, pan-seared duck breast, and 30-day dry aged beef burger. Fooducopia is the kind of place you want to leave room for dessert. Their lavender creme brulee and Grand Marnier infused strawberries are heavenly. There's also a selection of top-shelf cocktails to choose from, including Under the Red Sky and Simple Twist of Fate along with a wine selection.

5 . Bittersweet

Bittersweet serves artisanal cuisine meshed with garden-to-table New American all in an upscale atmosphere. The team sources from local farms and fisheries to provide fresh ingredients for their delicious menu offering. Unique dishes range from Scottish salmon, maple leaf farms duck confit, and a vegetarian three-course tasting menu. Meals are topped off with desserts like the Bittersweet chocolate bar and strawberry shortcake. You can also come for bottled beer and cocktails of Sunset Punch, Son of a Robot, and No Quarter with a variety of spirits.

6 . Saucy Noodle

The Saucy Noodle takes old-school to a whole new level with half-a-century old family recipes at this established neighborhood restaurant. Like most Denver restaurants worth the hype, the Saucy Noodle sources fresh, local ingredients and creates their dishes from scratch. Spaghetti, ravioli, lasagna, stuffed shells, and artisan pizzas take authentic Italian flavor to new levels. Wash it all down with beer or wine in this laid-back, family-friendly eatery.

7 . Max Gill and Grille

Locals looking for casual surf n' turf with patio dining reside at Max Gill and Grille. Their menu features a nice seafood selection with ceviche, crawfish sandwiches, King crab, tacos, and more. Look for weekly specials like $1 tacos, discounted crab legs, $1 smoked BBQ ribs, and whole lobsters. Their tiki bar serves classic wines and beer, as well as barrel-aged Zombie drinks, martinis, and the Max Pain Killer among other novelty drinks.

Make a day of exploring your new neighborhood. Washington Park has tons to offer with great festivals, galleries, and of course the beautiful park itself. Then finish the day by meeting up with your new neighbors after new favorite eateries.