5 Must-Try Restaurants in Victory Park, Dallas

There are plenty of people that don’t know much about Dallas but are well aware of Victory Park. After all, Victory Park is a master planned development that cost billions and hosts the American Airlines Center as a tenant. The American Airlines Center is the home of the Dallas Mavericks (NBA) and the Dallas Stars (NHL) and is the gem of the neighborhood. Being such a lovely and desirable area, there are some incredible restaurants and bars at your fingertips. If you are new to Victory Park and not sure where to check out first, here are some of our favorites.

1 . Medina Oven And Bar

One of the best parts of Victory Park is the diverse array of cuisines. You’ll find dishes here that will be extremely hard to come by in other Dallas neighborhoods. One of the gems of Victory Park is Medina Oven and Bar, which offers some of the best Moroccan dishes in the city. It doesn’t matter whether you want an appetizer (check out the beef kebabs), a full-course meal, or a martini - Medina Oven and Bar has it all! Have a seat on the outdoor patio when it’s not too hot, and try one of their famous Moroccan-inspired pizzas.

2 . Jinya Ramen Bar

The fact that Jinya Ramen Bar has opened in Victory Park is a testament to its status, as the international ramen chain was founded in Tokyo in 2000. Jinya is already a tremendous hit with the locals, as it offers almost infinite combinations of ramen bowls, which can be customized with various toppings. If you aren’t feeling ramen, mini tacos and caramelized cauliflower are local favorites. Looking for a drink? Jinya Ramen also offers sake, lychee cocktails, beer, and wine.

3 . Mesero

What would a Dallas staple like Victory Park be without an upscale Tex-Mex restaurant? Mesero certainly is here to fill that need, and it does it quite elegantly. While everyone loves tacos, Mesero steps things up a level, offering blackened salmon, halibut, and brunch dishes for a lazy weekend, as well. The happy hour is quite affordable, and a popular destination for locals after their work days are over. If you want to keep your meal classic, you can’t go wrong with their tacos or enchiladas. Just be sure to finish the meal up with their Tres Leches cake!

4 . Living Room Bar

Experienced travelers understand that some of the best under-the-radar bars and lounges are located inside hotels. This certainly is the case with the Living Room Bar, nestled at the W Hotel Dallas Victory Park. There is often a DJ that is keeping the vibe loose with some contemporary music, and the outdoor patio is an added bonus. Whether you are looking to pregame with a cocktail and some appetizers, or just want to kick back with some friends for a bit, this is a great spot. Sip on a cocktail, and enjoy the lovely chandeliers draping from the ceiling.

5 . Billy Can Can

Walking into Billy Can Can will transport you into a modern-day saloon. You might walk in and see the large bar packed with Victory Park residents sipping cocktails and just think this is a spot for drinking. But you couldn't be more wrong. Billy Can Can serves a wonderful variety of dishes, from steakhouse classics to Southern-inspired comfort food. Finally, a place where you can order a New York strip alongside scallops and grits. The flavors and diverse shines here, but don't take the drinks list for granted. This spot has one of the largest alcohol selections in the area, and their craft cocktails are always a knockout.