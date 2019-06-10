8 Must-Try Restaurants in Uptown, Denver

Uptown, Denver is a rapidly growing, hip district of the city. The neighborhood features a stretch of terrific restaurants, bistros, pubs, and plenty of outdoor dining options. Come for the neighborhood's many festivals, concerts, and fun like City Park Jazz and stay for the incredible food and drink. Feeling hungry? Here are some of our favorite Uptown Denver restaurants.

1 . Beast & Bottle

This sibling-run eatery sources seasonal progression and ingredients from carefully selected local farms. Beast & Bottle serves inventive pizzas with fig jam, guanciale, and gorgonzola. Also try their lamb dishes, french dip finger sandwiches, and Icelandic wolffish. Settle into the rustic American ambiance of Beast and Bottle and sip on handcrafted cocktails or browse the eclectic wine list.

2 . Steuben’s

Named after a historic restaurant that the founder's Great Uncle opened in Boston, Steuben’s focuses on upscale comfort food. You’ll find the comfort classics here, like mac and cheese, chicken and waffles, pot roast, meatloaf, and steak dishes. With the atmosphere of a classic and lively diner, the team prides itself on a fun and creative environment with a family feel. Sip on house-made soda, and signature shakes. Craving something a little stronger? Try their Old Fashioned, Bee's Knees, Paloma, Steuben's zombie, and boozy shakes.

3 . Olive and Finch

This unpretentious bakery and eatery serves freshly made treats, salads, and sandwiches made from scratch. Browse the selection of sandwiches at Olive and Finch including the Bun Me with house roasted chicken, Nanners with prosciutto and poached fig spread, a dressed up Reuben, or Cubano among other specialty sandwiches. Olive and Finch also serves its entire menu all day, including breakfast plates like the farmhouse scramble and DF burrito so you can get your favorites any time of day.

4 . Ace

Chef Tran infuses lessons from grandmother's noodle shops and brought his classic culinary education to Ace. Part restaurant, part ping pong hall, Ace also features an indoor and outdoor bar and patio area. Choose from a selection of duck ramen, crispy wings, Hanoi Market bun cha, scallion pancakes, bao buns, and crispy beef. Come for happy hour for reasonably priced high balls, beer, and wine, along with food specials. Make it your new favorite ramen spot among Uptown Denver restaurants.

5 . Knotty Neighbor

Knotty Neighbor took over the former eatery Bread -N- Butter and now features truffle fries, house-made gnocchi, handcrafted burgers, salmon hash, and other mouth-watering dishes. They also offer an impressive selection of craft beers and barrel-aged cocktails, whiskey, and spirits. Sit out on the patio for people watching and get to know your new neighbors. Weekend brunch here is a favorite amongst locals, make sure to check it out.

6 . Vine Street Pub & Brewery

For a laid back happy hour or just a cold beer to celebrate the day, head to Vine Street Pub & Brewery. They’ve got everything a beer lover could ask for. Belgians, IPAs, oatmeal porters, raspberry and blackberry wheat ales highlight the menu. Pair with favorites like bison burgers, burritos, chili, crab cakes, steaks and more. Their tasty menu focuses on organic, chemically-free and genetically unaltered products.

7 . Fork & Spoon

For laid back comfort food, locals head to Fork & Spoon to devour comfort staples like biscuits and gravy, chicken and gravy, burritos, scrambles, and soups. A brunch favorite in Denver, Fork & Spoon specializes in locally sourced products including coffee, teas, breads, and sausages. Ask for a table on the patio for some fresh air and to savor your brunch in the sunshine.

8 . D Bar Denver

Food Network Celebrity Chef Keegan Gerhard creates seasonal, upscale food, and award-winning desserts at D Bar. Browse the selection of breakfast burritos, sandwiches, and dishes with a twist like the Pizza Salad Sandwich, Southern fried Belgian sandwich, and Salmon and Leek ravioli. Then finish up your meal with a freshly made pastry, handspun milkshakes, cocktails, and craft beers. With a rapidly growing reputation, make D-Bar a regular on your Uptown Denver restaurants list.

Whether you’re new to Uptown or just want to see what the fuss is all about, take your pick of new favorite restaurant or pub and get to know the locals. Then go out and explore the neighborhood from City Park to the Zoo and make a day of exploring.