4 Must-Try Restaurants in Uptown, Dallas

Slightly north of Downtown Dallas is a lively, bustling area called Uptown. It’s known as a place to come and enjoy great happy hours and good food. This dynamic district has so many restaurants, sports bars, hip cocktail lounges, and casual hangouts to check out. Here are some of the best places to grab drinks after work or enjoy a weekend lunch.

1 . Happiest Hour

This place proudly boasts the badge of “Best Happy Hour in Dallas” and has Dallas’ largest patio bar and lounge. Its rooftop deck has unbeatable views of the Downtown Dallas skyline. With a strong drink and good company, the view is even more enjoyable. They also have “Happytizers” that are as big as Texas and feed 4+ people, so prepare to share at your table. The XL Loaded Cheddar Fries and the Nacho Tower are a few favorites.

You’re sure to find something delicious on their extensive drink menu. You'll find wine on tap, over 50 beer options. and delicious signature cocktails. Try the Staycation, which is made with Rum, lime, hibiscus, and fresh mint or Froze, which is always a crowd-pleaser.

2 . Sixty Vines

Sixty Vines is fairly new to Uptown and is already a popular place to enjoy a great glass of wine and delicious meal. Named Sixty Vines because they offer 60 different wines by the glass, but it’s more than just a wine bar. They want to take the intimidation out of pairing wine with food and ask you to come as you are. So just sit back and let the servers help you choose. Each staff member has gone through level one sommelier training and can guide you in choosing the right beverage to perfectly compliment your palate.

The menu is inspired by wine country cuisine and everything is prepared fresh. You can watch it all be cooked in an open kitchen overlooking the dining room. It's always fun to watch, hear and smell the goodness before it comes to your table. They also have a “Tappy Hour” Monday - Friday from 3-6 pm with $5 bites like Crispy Avocado and Short Rib Sliders.

3 . Meso Maya

Serving up authentic and traditional Mexican dishes alongside strong margaritas is what Meso Maya is known for. They have an extensive array of fresh entrees and fun cocktails.

Some menu items that stand out are the Enchiladas de Brisket, which is hand rolled in blue corn tortillas and the Pollo con Mole. To wash your dinner down, try the Avocado Margarita with fresh muddled avocado and pineapple juice or the Cactus Martini.

4 . Nickle and Rye

One of the best Whiskey bars in Dallas is Nickle and Rye. The environment is relaxed and casual, yet upscale. They specialize in handcrafted cocktails, plentiful beer options, and rye whiskeys.

On the menu, you’ll find chef-driven southern comfort cuisine with unique items like Chicken and Funnel Cake and Peanut Butter Bacon Burger. The kitchen is open until midnight daily so it’s a great place to stop for a late-night drink.