7 Must-Try Restaurants in South Federal, Denver

Known for its Vietnamese influence, South Federal, Denver serves some of the most authentic dishes in the city inside. The area is home to no-fuss, unpretentious restaurants that simply focus on food. Come for the incredible selection of Vietnamese Pho and find a few surprises along the way from seafood to Mexican. Here are a few of our favorite restaurants in South Federal, Denver.

1 . Vinh Xuong Bakery

When Vinh Xuong Bakery’s location on South Federal opened its doors over two decades ago, it quickly grew a cult following. This was largely due to their award-winning Banh Mi sandwiches served on French bread baked daily. This family-run authentic Vietnamese bakery and sandwich shop sells an assortment of stuffed buns, sesame balls, and powdery pastries. Try a Jasmine Thai tea to sip on while savoring a famous Banh Mi.

2 . New Saigon

New Saigon has over 30-years of service under their belt and focuses on using fresh ingredients in authentic Vietnamese dishes. Like much of South Federal, this no-frills restaurant serves traditional Vietnamese cuisine. Local favorites include their spring rolls, crispy wontons, noodle dishes, and entrees like lobster tail and frog legs. Try the sweet soup desserts with a Boba or fresh coconut juice to end on a sweet note. A small selection of beer and wine is also available.

3 . The Crawling Crab

The Crawling Crab is the place to go if you’ve never tried Cajun style, boiled-in-the bag seafood. From blue crab to Dungeness crab, lobster, crawfish, clams, and oysters; this place has got it all. The Crawling Crab serves their fresh seafood in baskets and platters without plates or utensils. Dine on delicious, buttery seafood or try some Cajun-inspired seasoning. Round-out your evening with domestic and imported beer and desserts like fried bananas with ice cream.

4 . Tarasco's New Latino Cuisine

Vietnamese eateries are the star of South Federal, but the Barnum section has an impressive selection of Mexican and Latin cuisine. Stop by Tarasco's New Latino Cuisine for open-face tacos with your choice of steak, chorizo, chicken, or al pastor. Dishes are affordable and delicious, like the Baja fish taco plates, carnitas, and more. Come hungry, but not thirsty. Sadly, this Denver gem doesn’t serve alcohol. On the plus side, they have a great horchata and aguas frescas.

5 . Pho Duy

Locals regard Pho Duy as the best pho in Denver. Pho Duy serves up dumplings, wontons, and of course pho, inside a casual restaurant. The team focuses on using fresh, authentic ingredients and seasoning with flavors like rare steak, tendon, tripe, sprouts, herbs, and delicious broths. Top it off with a your pick from their beer and wine selection, or opt for boba iced tea.

6 . Pho 95 Vietnamese Restaurant

More pho! We told you the Vietnamese options were endless. Pho 95 Noodle House’s famous soups feature steak and brisket along with fresh basil, beansporuts, jalapenos, and lime juice. You can also mix things up and get pan-fried noodles and satay. Unlike many of the Vietnamese restaurants along South Federal, Pho 95 serves cocktails! Try their specialities like the Asian Pear Mojito and Lychee Martini. Make a dessert out of their delicious Boba or Giai Khat coffee selection.

7 . Torres Mexican Food

This Mexican restaurant has s large and loyal local following. Your neighborhood will probably tell you to try Torres’ pork carnitas, chicken mole, chimichangas, and taquitos. Pair it with a refreshing Mexican beer or margarita. Their menu is expansive, which makes it the kind of place you can keep coming back to try something new. Come for happy hour between 2 pm and 6 pm on weekdays for discounts on alcohol and appetizers like flautas, chili fries, and quesadillas.

Although you won’t find a wealth of trendy happy hours and fusion dishes along South Federal, you will find authentic Vietnamese and Mexican food that focuses on being the best. From all the Vietnamese Pho you could ever eat to savory pork carnitas and tacos, head to South Federal hungry and explore all your new favorite eateries.