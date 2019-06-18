4 Must-Try Restaurants in Preston Hollow, Dallas

R+D Kitchen via Instagram

Preston Hollow is a prosperous neighborhood in North Dallas with great places to dine and drink. In this elite neighborhood, you can bump into some of Dallas’ most wealthy residents while out at a lunch spot. From casual eateries to trendy restaurants, Preston Hollow’s restaurant and bar scene is one not to be missed. Here are a few of our favorites.

1 . Matchbox

Matchbox is a vibrant restaurant with friendly staff and great food. The vibe is laid-back and this place is great for hanging out and relaxing with friends. Inside the restaurant are floor-to-ceiling windows that open up to cast natural light and allow for fresh air. The outdoor wraparound patio has comfortable sofas and fire pits for you to enjoy.

Matchbox has a wood-burning oven and offers up some killer pizzas. A few favorites are the Prosciutto and Fig and the Spicy Meatball. They also offer sandwiches, salads and refreshing beverages like Cherry Berry Smash and Patio Pounder Lemonade.

2 . R+D Kitchen

Dress to impress and have your taste buds enticed with insane sushi at R+D Kitchen. Some of the best sushi rolls in Dallas are from R+D and they will have you leaving wanting more. The space is adorned in wood-paneling ceiling and sleek black booths. The dining room cell phone ban and dress code will enhance your dining experience.

Go for dinner and opt for the Coconut Shrimp Roll or the Spicy Tuna Roll. Some sides to go with your dish are the Southern Style Brussels Sprouts with lemon aioli and grated Reggiano cheese and their famous Deviled Eggs. Their simplistic, yet straightforward drink menu offers seven cocktails, four draft beer options and select white or red wine by the glass or bottle.

3 . Neighborhood Services Bar Room & Broiler

Only open past 5 pm, Neighborhood Services know how to do dinner and drinks the right way. Their specialty is a 24-hour brined rotisserie chicken served five different delicious ways. They brine and season the chicken in rosemary, lemon, lemon zest, salt, and pepper. It’s then served as either a half bird with homemade russet french fries and dressed arugula, chicken alfredo, tavern nachos, a Walldorf salad or daily soup. Some of the best sides to pair your chicken with are creamed potato, mac and cheese casserole, and garlicky spinach. Cocktails, martinis, and beer are also offered from the bar.

4 . Bartaco

Bartaco is a taco destination in Preston Hollow known for its cool Brazilian beach and Southern Californian influence. The ambiance is bright and airy with beautiful interior design. Modern wooden benches and rattan light fixtures give it a cool vibe.

On the menu, you’ll find delicious tacos that you can get either on a 4-inch corn tortilla or skinny style in a lettuce shell. Some of the most popular tacos are Baja Fish, Chicken Chorizo and Glazed Pork Belly. If you prefer something different, they have steamed brown rice bowls with options like Ahi Tuna or Portobello with Queso Fresco. These come served with bell peppers, onions, and toppings. Save room for dessert of Tres Leches cake or Key Lime Pie in a Jar.