4 Must-Try Restaurants in Lakewood, Dallas

Liberty Burger via Instagram

Along the west shore of White Rock Lake in East Dallas, you’ll find the laid-back neighborhood of Lakewood. From extraordinary estates to cute cottages, this place really has charm. The community of Lakewood comes together with unique places to eat and drink. Here are some must-try spots for your next visit.

1 . Garden Cafe

Garden Café is a daytime eatery off the beaten path. It’s tucked into an old historic neighborhood in Junius Heights and from the outside doesn’t look like anything special. Don’t let that fool you though. When you visit, insist to sit outside on their backyard patio amidst the organic garden for the best experience.

Everything here is made from scratch and you’ll get a true farm-to-table meal. They offer Southern-style brunch with options like omelets, cheese grits, and pancakes and waffles with organic Vermont maple syrup. For lunch, their specialties are soups, crisp salads, and tasty sandwiches. Their espresso bar features local coffee from Oak Cliff roasters and is unmatched. Try the Iced “Toddy” Coffee which is their take on cold brew.

2 . Liberty Burger

At Liberty Burger, the burgers steal the show (obviously). They are award-winning craft burgers and true works of art, mixing unthinkable ingredients to make your mouth water. Try out The Napa, which is a thick patty of your choice with gorgonzola cheese crumbles, wild arugula, oven-roasted tomatoes, red onion, green olives and basil garlic aioli. Another local pick is The Baby Bella, which is topped with queso blanco, sautéed baby bella mushrooms, a giant crispy onion ring. As if you won’t get full enough, they offer Adult Shakes. Try the Nutty Monk, which is vanilla custard blended with graham cracker crumbles and hazelnut liqueur.

3 . Lakewood Smokehouse

A true rustic, Texas-themed joint serving up amazing barbeque is what Lakewood Smokehouse is all about. It’s a large, open-seating dining room and they serve fresh, in-house smoked meats until they run out. Plan to go for an early lunch if you want to be sure they’ll have your favorites.

You can get turkey, brisket and pulled pork by the half pound and it’s served with bread and pickles for you to build your own sandwich or enjoy on its own. The sides are equally mouthwatering, like their cheesy corn bake, 6-cheese mac n cheese, and ranch potato salad. To quench your thirst after eating all of that salty meat, try one of their 20 local craft beers on tap or a cocktail like Cherry Limeade or Smokehouse Bloody Mary.

4 . The Heights

A hidden jewel in Lakewood fare modeled after a European diner is The Heights bistro. They offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner with everything from dressings, sauces, soups, and pastries made from scratch daily. This is a great place for a romantic date night since it boasts a warm and charming atmosphere when the sun goes down. Breakfast is just as fun and features one of their most famous dishes. Their Toasted Oatmeal Granola Pancakes topped with whipped butter and caramel apple praline syrup are simply to die for. Other delicious options are the Lakewood Migas and the Bagel and Lox. Don’t forget the drinks! Caffeine is always flowing and they serve locally roasted Full City Rooster coffee or try one of their delicious White Russians.