7 Must-Try Restaurants in Highlands, Denver

Locals and visitors alike adore Highlands, Denver for their independent shops, galleries, and restaurant scene. Often just referred to as LoHi, Highlands is a fun and vibrant place to stroll and go on a food or beer crawl. Whether you’re looking for farm to table cuisine or an amazing scoop of ice cream, here’s where to eat and drink in Highlands, Denver.

1 . Old Major

Get farm-inspired at Old Major in Highlands, Denver for humanely-raised meats and sustainable seafood. Their ingredients come from family farmers and ranchers. Old Major's nose to tail butchery program also focuses on using the whole animal whenever possible and cure their meats on site. Order lobster sausage, rabbit bucatini, Berkshire pork chops, and Alaskan Halibut. You can also come in for happy hour for a barrel-aged old fashioned or mile high Fresca. Sip on your drinks and much on their river bear bacon bites.

2 . Avanti F&B

Located inside a multilevel modified shipping container, locals come to Avanti F&B for an eclectic mix of restaurants at this modern-day food hall. Choose from French-inspired, tacos, pizza, fish, Venezuelan, and slow-cooked meats. Grab a bite, then sip on draft beers and classic cocktails. Find a seat on the rooftop deck to soak up the Denver sun.

3 . Bacon Social House

The name says it all, but the tagline, "peace, love, bacon and more bacon" really drives the point home. Yes, this place is all about bacon. Bacon Social House in Highlands, Denver is where locals come for signature bacon flights, pork belly sliders, BLTS, and bacon wrapped meatloaf. If you’re looking for something lighter, try their salads or veggie bowls. If you have a craving for bacon, there is no better place to go.

4 . Señor Bear

A Latin-inspired restaurant in Highlands, Denver, Señor Bear blends modern cooking techniques with cuisine rooted in Central and Southern America traditions. Order mouth-watering empanadas, mofongo, crispy pigtail, and coconut spare ribs. House cocktails, and "bear necessities" are available like their tequila and mezcal old fashioned, sangria, cervezas, and more.

5 . Uncle

Uncle’s ramen shop blends traditional ideas with new-style concepts. The team custom makes their noodles and infuses responsibly raised meats, fish, and eggs in delicious broths. Choose ramen with options like duck, chili pork, spicy chicken, and veggie along with pork belly and fried Chinese eggplant.

6 . Spuntino

Spuntino prides itself on the concept of, "Global mind, Colorado body, Italian soul." Come hungry for pasta, roasted squash, elk tartare, confit and seared quail, octopus and more. For something more laid-back, their happy hour includes house wines, beer, and dinner specials, including a Spuntino picnic basket. You can also quench your thirst with cocktails like Cappelletti Sour, the Bourbonator, and the Wrath of Mount Etna.

7 . Little Man Ice Cream

No matter where you go for food in Highlands, Denver top it all off with Little Man Ice Cream. Their homemade ice cream is truly a staple of the community. If you're new to Denver, just look for the giant, twenty-eight foot tall, 14,000 lb cream can. This Coney Island inspired-shop features handmade waffle cones, sundaes, malts and milkshakes. Rotating flavors include the likes of banana pudding, french toast, Mexican chocolate, and salted maple pecan. With flavors this good, you might just want to skip dinner and head to Little Man instead. Little Man also gives back. For every scoop they serve, they donate a scoop of rice, beans, or food to places in need across the globe.

After an afternoon or evening out sampling the fare around Highlands, Denver, get in some exercise with a stroll, bike ride, or gallery hopping. Soak up the independent, laid-back vibe of the neighborhood and make yourself right at home.