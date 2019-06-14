4 Must-Try Restaurants in Greenwood, Seattle

Flintcreek via Instagram

Escape the hustle and bustle of downtown Seattle to the quaint neighborhood of Greenwood. This area offers plenty to its residents, especially when it comes to the food. Greenwood has a wide range of options and will satisfy whatever cravings you might have. If you are new to the area and looking for some local hotspots, here are a few of our favorites.

1 . FlintCreek Cattle Co.

Let’s go ahead and get this out of the way - if you are vegetarian or vegan, this place is not for you. As the name would suggest, this restaurant is quite meat-focused, so if you’ve been craving a good steak, you’re in luck. They focus on creating mouthwatering meat dishes and also have a bar for that serves deliciously strong drinks.

The local favorite cocktail is their Montana Mule, and crowds flock here for Happy Hour-priced burgers to satisfy a quick meal after work. However, if you want a real steak dinner, this is where FlintCreek Cattle Co shines. Whether you want something more unique like lamb tartare, or a filet mignon served with the restaurant’s anchovy-paprika butter; you’re sure to leave this place full and satisfied.

2 . Coindexter’s

One of the cool things about Seattle is that there is something for everybody. Of course, in the Greenwood neighborhood, this means that there is a cool little place called Coindexter’s where you can drink, grab some happy hour grub, and play some games! The playful name certainly captures the aura of the place, which offers everything from pinball, to old arcade games, to pool.

The beer selection is constantly changing, which makes for new surprises every time you visit. Another great thing about Coindexter’s is that it opens faithfully every day at 4 PM, and closes at 2 AM, making it a great place to stop by anytime.

3 . Gainsbourg

Of course, what’s a neighborhood without a romantic place to get cocktails and eat some great food? For Greenwood, that romantic restaurant/bar is obviously Gainsbourg, which pays homage to the French Pop artist Serge Gainsbourg.

This tapas restaurant offers some incredible food all while offering a low-key vibe. Depending on the night you go, you may even catch some live music as well. The small dishes are all French-inspired, so if you are looking for a solid croque monsieur, or French Onion soup - this is the place!

4 . Gorditos

Every neighborhood needs a delicious local Mexican joint. This is where Gorditos comes in. If locals are looking for massive portions at affordable prices, they come to Gorditos. Come for the baby burritos. No, these are not cute, small burritos. These are burritos that are literally the size of a small baby. Throw down a burrito and enjoy the chips and salsa bar on the side. Order up a sangria if you want to get a little boozy as you chow down!