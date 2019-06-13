5 Must-Try Restaurants in Fremont, Seattle

Rockcreek by @lindsaynead via Instagram

In addition to its quirky and artistic culture, Fremont, Seattle is known for having many exceptional restaurants and bars. If you want to spend a weekend indulging in local fare, you have no shortage of options. To get you started, here are a few of our favorite restaurants in Fremont, Seattle.

1 . Rockcreek Seafood and Spirits

Rockcreek Seafood and Spirits is a gorgeous restaurant on Fremont Ave. You can find some of the most delicious seafood in the city at this restaurant. Seriously, there is no better place to satisfy a seafood craving. Take your pick at one of the delicious entrees and its sure to be a knockout. No matter what you order, make sure to get their bread and herb butter as a starter.

Rockcreek also is recognized for its brunch offerings. Their hazelnut smoked bacon, herb roasted fingerling potatoes are the fan favorite sides. Swing by any day of the week from 4pm-6pm for happy hour. Here you’ll find some awesome discounted small plates, in addition to a plethora of drink deals.

2 . Paseo Caribbean Food

Paseo Caribbean Food is known for having some of the absolute best sandwiches in all of Fremont. Most of these sandwiches are based on traditional Caribbean meals and they are made with authentic recipes. The menu features a number of different sandwich options, but don’t even bother reading them.

You are here for one thing and one thing only. You are here for their famous Caribbean roast sandwich. Melt in your mouth pork shoulder, caramelized onions, romaine lettuce, cilantro, aioli, and jalapenos come together to make a flawless sandwich. Come see why the sandwich was featured on Thrillist’s best sandwich shops list.

3 . 19 Gold

19 Gold is a charming little Taiwanese restaurant in Fremont. It has a wide variety of flavorful Taiwanese dishes in addition to a great selection of Asian cocktails and teas. You can’t go wrong ordering the chicken wings or any of the noodle dishes. Any food you opt for will be on the affordable side.

This restaurant is more geared towards fast casual eating fine dining, so make it your new lunch spot. Finish up that last bite and take your pick from the milk tea menu. This is one of the only places you can find great Taiwanese food in Fremont, so make sure to stop by.

4 . SWeL Restaurant

SWeL is a trendy, hip restaurant in the neighborhood that serves up some delicious new American dishes. Their menu offers a bit of everything, from oysters to cheese plates. The fresh pizzas are one of the biggest crowd pleasers though. The wood-fired, thin crust pizza topped with incredibly fresh ingredients are tough to beat. Don’t come in here expecting a greasy slice of pepperoni, this isn’t the place. Instead, indulge in a unique pear and gorgonzola pizza. Pair this with a local beer or one of SWeL’s signature craft cocktails, and take in the lovely ambiance.

5 . Manolin

Manolin is another great seafood restaurant in Fremont. The interior is highlighted by an awesome and inviting circular bar. Sit at the bar, or grab a table on the lovely outside patio alongside the fire pits.

Seafood dishes taste great and are presented beautifully. Order the rockfish ceviche for a fresh and citrusy bite to start your meal. If you are looking for a truly unique dish, you have to try the black squid ink rice. Manolin also has a list of signature cocktails that are based on famous movie and television characters. For example, you can order an Agent Smith (The Matrix), a Tom Riddle (Harry Potter), Biff Tannen (Back to the Future). This place is worth checking out for the interesting cocktails alone.